New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oxomoco
Photograph: Courtesy Oxomoco

The 18 best Mexican restaurants in NYC

The finest Mexican fare, including guacamole, house-made tortillas and all manner of tacos and margaritas, you’ll find in town.

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Bao Ong
,
Amber Sutherland-Namako
&
Victoria Marin
Advertising

The one thing you’ll catch New Yorkers being humble about–self-deprecating, even–is our Mexican food. We’ll demure to west coasters before muttering under our breath about NYC’s pizza, bagels and the inimitable tap water that’s said to make  this city’s food so great. But our very own Mexican culinary landscape has gone from good to great and then some over the years, and we, too, have plenty to boast about. Here’s where to find the very best right now.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Time Out Market New York
BKLYN Wild - Time Out Market
Photography: Noah Fecks

BKLYN Wild - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • DUMBO

With BKLYN Wild at Time Out Market, Ivy Stark is embracing a healthy plant-based menu that focuses on local ingredients that are actually local—as in, Brooklyn. This way, everyone can dig in, no matter their dietary restrictions. 

Read more
Ivy Stark - Time Out Market
Photograph: Noah Fecks

Ivy Stark - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • DUMBO

If there is an Iron Throne of New York’s Mexican cuisine, this Stark has a claim to it. In this city we adore our taquerias and Mexican food trucks, though, for many of us, the first time we picked up a refined taco off elegant dishware was at an Ivy Stark restaurant.

Read more
Order online

Best Mexican restaurants in NYC

Claro
Photograph: Courtesy Claro

1. Claro

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Gowanus
  • price 3 of 4

Michilin-starred Claro shines on Third Avenue, where it makes cheese, chorizo, masa, mole and tortillas on-site for its Oaxacan seasonal tasting menus. A $72 four-course dinner might include tostada de remolacha (beets), uni empanadas, mole almendrado with soft shell crab or mole rojo with pork cheek, and churros or chocolate mole cake for dessert. We highly recommend the accompanying mezcal flight ($54); slightly cheaper prix-fixe options ($45 for food; $38 for booze) are served at brunch. In addition to its bar and dining room, Claro has a peaceful patio in the back.

Read more
Order delivery
Cosme
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

2. Cosme

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Enrique Olvera’s elegant high-gear plates—pristine, pricey and market-fresh—are among the most coveted in New York dining. Tacos make a solitary appearance on the menu, in an atypically generous portion of duck carnitas. But Olvera’s single-corn tortillas pop up frequently, beginning with a complimentary starter and accompanying entrées elsewhere.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Oxomoco
Photograph: Courtesy Oxomoco

3. Oxomoco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

Another Michelin sparkler, Oxomoco’s wood-fired oven turns out terrific fish, barbacoa and “chorizo” tacos made of beets—not to mention one of the best steaks we’ve had in or out of dedicated steakhouses. We’ve always been partial to its frozen drinks (despite the chill of the season, the apple cider and apricot- and cranberry-based options are seasonally pitch perfect) and plenty of other cocktails, wine and beer options are available as well.

Read more
Order delivery
Casa Enrique

4. Casa Enrique

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

The owners of Bar Henry branched out to Queens with this 40-seat Mexican eatery, specializing in the regional cuisine of Cintalapa, Chiapas. Brothers Cosme and Luis Aguilar pay homage to their late mother with traditional plates, including chicken mole and cochinito chiapaneco (guajillo-marinated baby pork ribs), which are based on her recipes. The white-painted spot leads a garden out back. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising

5. Reyes Deli

  • Shopping
  • Grocery stores
  • Gowanus
  • price 1 of 4

This family-run, neighborhood favorite bodega also makes some of the area’s most excellent tacos. They come two to an order for $6.50-$8.50. Choose from fillings like beef, chorizo, lenuga and fish, or egg ‘em in the a.m. Burritos, quesadillas and nachos are also all on the menu, and, although there are a few seats available in the back, plan to take it all to go, just in case. 

Read more

6. Casa Azul

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Park Slope

This Park Slope shop named after Frida Kahlo’s famed homebase is run by a tight knit family with origins in Oaxaca. While the menu isn’t extensive, that’s by design – there is an obvious focus on doing things well and with love here. The homemade daily tamales are always a good idea, as are the tequila flights—of which there are several carefully curated options to choose from.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Mesa Coyoacan

7. Mesa Coyoacan

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Chef Ivan Garcia (Mercadito) explores his Mexico City roots at this eatery, named for the neighborhood where he grew up. The food echoes the multiregional snacks you might find on the capital city’s streets: A trio of tamales presents versions from Oaxaqueño (chicken and mole), Chiapaneco (pork, fruit and nuts) and Veracruzano (fish of the day with guajillo salsa). Other preparations come straight from the chef’s family, including a secret-recipe ceviche.

Read more
Order delivery
Chavela's
Courtesy of Chavela's

8. Chavela's

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Crown Heights
  • price 1 of 4

Chavela’s is a longtime Crown Heights favorite for fresh and familiar Mexican flavors. It’s as great a spot for just drinks and apps as it is for a multicourse meal. Whatever you do, do not miss the trout guacamole, which is simultaneously creamy and umami-laden.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Taco Mix
Photograph: Alex Strada

9. Taco Mix

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Harlem
  • price 1 of 4

The East Harlem outpost of this four-location mini chain makes a strong showing for the title of NYC’s best al pastor tacos. They’re sliced to order from a rotating spit crowned with a hunk of grilled pineapple, and the tortilla-to-meat ratio is perfectly balanced. Several other options are also on the menu, along with burritos, quesadillas and nachos. 

Read more
Order delivery
Empellón al Pastor
Filip Wolak

10. Empellón al Pastor

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Inside the boisterous graffiti-tagged room—clinging to the grit of its ’80s incarnation, punk haunt Alcatraz—servers move tacos from the ordering counter with a speed that would impress a track-and-field coach. Alex Stupak's tacos are unfussy, served on paper plates with sides that come in takeout containers. The tortillas—made from Indiana corn that’s nixtamalized (the grains are cooked in limewater and hulled) and pressed in-house daily—are thin and springy, with a delicate maize sweetness.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

11. Birria-Landia

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Elmhurst

Birria has existed for centuries in Mexico, but the beloved red taco dipped in consome (a thick broth) has only recently had its moment stateside. Birria-Landia’s interpretation is by far the city’s best, offering another limited yet outstanding menu of just four items. Turn the experience into a neighborhood food tour with stops at the nearby elotes (corn) and churros carts before and after birria.

Read more
Kuxé
Photograph: Courtesy Marconi Gonzalez

12. Kuxé

  • Restaurants
  • Greenwich Village

The old Tolache space may look familiar, but Kuxé, from that same restaurant team, has a new menu that’s the product of collaboration from its staffers, including tostada de ceviche, chile relleno and several taco varieties. Beer, wine, micheladas and cocktails like the cucumber-infused Kuxé margarita and the mezcal Oaxacan Sunsetsare also available. 

Read more
Advertising
Atla
Photograph: Courtesy Atla

13. Atla

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Noho
  • price 3 of 4

The namesake ant is queen at this low-lit East Village cantina from Ofrenda’s Jorge Guzman. Menu highlights include the black ant guacamole, grasshopper tlayudas, fish tacos and braised oxtail, and if you’re a fan of tequila’s smoky stepsister, you can’t go wrong with the Get Lucky (mezcal, passionfruit, cucumber purée, homemade ginger beer and lime juice) or the namesake negroni (mezcal and white vermouth infused with dehydrated strawberry, apricots and peach).

Read more
Book online
Gran Electrica
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

14. Gran Electrica

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 2 of 4

The team behind Colonie pivots from farm-to-table American to regional Mexican cuisine with this 60-seat canteen in Dumbo. The team turns out market-driven South of the Border fare, bolstered by from-scratch ingredients, like homemade chorizo and hand-pressed tortillas made with heirloom corn. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Los Tacos No.1
Photograph: Filip Wolak

15. Los Tacos No.1

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4

Small, scratch made corn tortillas puff up on the grill like blowfish at this west coaster–approved Chelsea Market taco counter, deflating before they’re piled with superbly juicy adobada pork. The red-chili-marinated pig is trimmed shawarma-style from a glistening spit, its natural sweetness jacked up with shards of pineapple and a squirt of lime.

Read more
Order delivery
The Black Ant
Photograph: Filip Wolak

16. The Black Ant

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

The namesake ant is queen at this low-lit East Village cantina from Ofrenda’s Jorge Guzman and Mario Hernandez. Hailing from the Dominican Republic and Cuernavaca, Mexico, respectively, the pair sources ingredients and the modern Mayan decor straight from their home states. Menu highlights include the black ant guacamole, grasshopper tlayudas, fish tacos and braised oxtail. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Móle

17. Móle

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

With breakfast burritos, tortas and chilaquiles at brunch, nachos, quesadillas and tacos at lunch, enchiladas, fajitas and stuffed poblano peppers at dinner (plus some crossover), this is a terrific spot to snack and sip margaritas any time of day. 

Read more
Dos Toros
Photograph: Lizz Kuehl

18. Dos Toros

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Siblings Leo and Oliver Kremer left the Bay Area to teach New Yorkers a thing or two about Cal-Mex cuisine. Their tiny East Village storefront (Now with three NYC locations) specializes in San Francisco–style burritos—California’s plump, pico de gallo–drenched big bites. Try one stuffed with rice and beans, along with your choice of protein: carne asada, locally raised, brined and grilled chicken, or slow-cooked carnitas. 

Read more
Order delivery
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.