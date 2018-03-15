A new music venue in Times Square will open with MGMT as its headliner

Wait, is Times Square cool? Besides seeing a Broadway musical or play, a random art show or pretending to be a secret agent at the spy museum, the list of awesome things to do in Times Square is, well, the examples you just read.

However, Blue Note Entertainment Group and Sony are giving New Yorkers another reason why the nexus of advertising is actually worth a visit. Sony Hall—a newly restored music venue located in the Theatre District (235 W 46th St) at the Paramount Hotel—opens to the public on March 27 with headlining act MGMT.

The synth-pop duo plays sold-out shows at Kings Theatre and Brooklyn Steel a few days prior (read our interview with Ben Goldwasser here), so if you missed the opportunity to nab tickets, here's your second chance. Better yet, a limited number of fans can score tickets for free.

The 12,000-square-foot space, which was the former venue for popular off-Broadway show "Queen of the Night," holds 1,000 standing and 500 seated patrons. There's a full-service restaurant and bar, and a small speakeasy set to open later this year.

This will certainly be a game changer for Time Square. Bring a few more venues like this one to the tourist hub and it may actually become a place where locals want to hang out.

