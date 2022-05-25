A new rooftop day club just opened in Long Island City

The Summer Club is a new reservation-only day club and lounge that's already open for business.

Here's yet another reason to visit Long Island City this season: The Summer Club is a new, reservations-only rooftop day club that just opened above Ravel Hotel.

Although the venue certainly caters to a certain sect of New Yorkers (those who'd very gladly move to Las Vegas or Miami during the winter), it does indeed offer a unique experience in this concrete city of ours that is anchored by a four-foot-deep swimming pool that will certainly refresh you during the warm summer months.

Expect palm trees and all sorts of greenery to adorn the space, plus cabanas, a stocked bar serving, among other things, eight specialty frozen drinks, and ideal pool-side food (tuna tartare tacos! Grilled chicken skewers! Lobster roll sliders!). Needless to say, a rotating cast of DJs and musicians is scheduled to provide entertainment all summer long.

"Whether you're coming for a great outdoor lunch, listening to your favorite DJs, or taking a dip in the pool, the day club has something for everyone," said Ravi Patel, a hotelier and a partner on this particular project, in an official statement.

As mentioned previously, you'll only be granted entry at the club if you have a reservation, which you can make right here. Prices start at about $50 for a full day pass and you'll also get to reserve VIP poolside table service.

Although the city is now home to a solid amount of hotel rooftop pools, there is something about a day club that just hits differently. Whether it be the fact that we've been stuck at home trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 for years now or that the sun is finally shining all across the city, the idea of spending daylight hours dancing in the pool while basking in the heat surrounded by other New Yorkers sounds absolutely divine.