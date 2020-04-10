A new RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off with celebrities is premiering this month

Praise the TV gods: RuPaul is returning to the small screen with a brand new Drag Race show.

The brand new four-part series called RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which premieres Friday, April 24 on VH1, transforms celebrities into fierce drag queens.

The network, which announced the show on Friday, says that three film, music, television, and comedy stars will be featured in the competition each week, "opening up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them."

VH1 did not reveal who the participating celebrities are.

"Queen Supremes," Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will judge the celebrities, who will compete in fan-favorite challenges to win prize money for the charity of their choice. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will crown :America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar."

"RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast," said Executive Producer RuPaul said in a statement. "We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time."



The four-part show will air every Friday at 9:30pm on VH1. You can use use #CelebDragRace to join the conversation on social media.

