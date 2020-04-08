The five best Houseparty games to play with friends

Sheltering in place means that we've all got a little more time to get our game on. Whether you're into jigsaw puzzles or board games, escape rooms or trivia apps, online games that you can play remotely with friends have surged in popularity. Thankfully, Houseparty (you know, the app that you're already using to hang out with friends anyway) has a good selection of games to play with friends and family, like the Ellen DeGeneres fave Heads Up and an app-friendly version of Pictionary.

Since you don't want to waste precious time with your friends playing a game that isn't worth it, we've gathered five of the best offerings on Houseparty so you can make the most of your virtual happy hour.

1. Heads Up: Act It Out

Like the original Heads Up game, one player isn't able to see the card they're assigned, but this time, instead of taking verbal clues from friends, they'll be watching them act the clues out—it's like a mashup of Charades and Heads Up. It's a little sillier and a bit more challenging!

2. Heads Up: #Trending

You can test your current meme knowledge with this deck, which has you guess topics, people, events and meme-able moments from the past week. (It'll also show you just how up-to-date you are on current talking points.)

3. Trivia: Finish the Song Lyric

There are 18 free trivia games on Houseparty, but the "Finish the song lyric" card deck has the added bonus of making all of your friends sing out loud. You'll definitely get some musical gems stuck in your head for the rest of the night.

4. Quick Draw

Like a mini-Pictionary game, Quick Draw has you sketch out a word or idea that comes onto your screen. Your friends have to guess what it is. Once they do, you move on to the next one.

5. Chips and Guac

Like Cards Against Humanity (which you can now play online for free), this game uses word association. One of you puts down a card and others must place down a card they think matches. It gets funny very quickly!

Happy gaming!

