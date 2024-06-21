A new Smorgasburg market is opening at The Shed for the summer

Starting next month on July 3, New Yorkers will be able to satisfy their hunger pangs at a new Smorgasburg market at The Shed by Hudson Yards.

Featuring a total of 30 vendors spread across two days—Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 6pm through August 22—the summer pop-up will take over The Shed's outdoor public plaza while the structure's iconic shell is retracted for the season.

Photograph: Grace Jeon

Just as is the case across other Smorgasburgs, the on-site culinary offerings will run the gamut in terms of form and function.

Among the confirmed vendors are BiBi Bakery, a purveyor of "reimagined Iranian-inspired desserts," Black Rican Vegan, Red Hook Lobster Pounds (a vendor since Smorgasburg first launched in 2011!) and Home Frite. A number of new businesses have also joined the market, including 88 Coffee Company, Hibiscus Brew and Kalihi.

Photograph: Grace Jeon

The launch of Smorgasburg at The Shed brings the total number of market locations to four (World Trade Center, Williamsburg and Prospect Park are the other three), with New Yorkers now able to shop from at least one of them five days a week—a pretty important mark.

“Having the opportunity to now offer our vendors five days of weekly markets plus partnering with a cultural icon like the Shed is as cool as a Hudson River summertime breeze,” said Smorgasburg president and co-founder Eric Demby in an official statement. “We can’t wait to meet new friends from Hudson Yards and the High Line, and hope to come back for more next year.”

While you're in Hudson Yards, you might as well peruse through the relatively new neighborhood at your own leisure. There are a lot of things to do on site: from visiting the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere to dissecting the monstrosity that is the Vessel, a 60-ton sculpture that resembles a honeycomb but really reminds us of a waste can. Perhaps, you might want to grab some fare at Smorgasburg and then spend time just staring at the structure to figure out how you feel about it yourself.