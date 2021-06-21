A new sparkling winter spectacular is headed to Brooklyn Botanic Garden this year

The garden will be animated by a one-mile trail of dazzling light, color and sound.

It may be toasty outside and we're currently in rooftop bar mode, but there's something to look forward to when it gets cold outside.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing a gorgeous, new after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds in November.

Between November 19 and January 9, visitors to BBG will be able to walk through the Cathedral of Light tunnel, a Fire Garden on Lily Pool Terrace, a Field of Light and an animated light installation covering Cherry Esplanade (and visible from the Robert W. Wilson Overlook). Colorful light displays highlighting the garden’s trees, landscapes, and architecture with more than 18 distinct works of light art and a series of light-based artworks by local artists will be installed in the Plant Family Collection.

"Lightscape" is coming to BBG in partnership with Sony Music. It was launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London in 2014 and has sold out year after year across the U.K. and in Chicago. This is currently the only East Coast Lightscape (lucky, us!).

Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Botanic Garden

"This joyous installation beckons all New Yorkers in recognition that every world tradition marks the darkest period of the year with lights," said Kathryn Glass, the chief public affairs officer at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Lightscape tickets, which are $34 and $18 for children under 12, must be purchased in advance and time slots may sell out. General admission tickets go on sale July 20.