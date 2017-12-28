A new Times Square restaurant is giving away free egg sandwiches at midnight on New Year’s Eve

You know what Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve needs? More crowds and more waiting. That's the thinking behind the new all-breakfast restaurant Egghead's plan to offer free fried egg sandwiches to the first 1,000 customers who line up at its location at the Moxy hotel after midnight (the spot officially opens to the public on January 2). We'll be spending a lot of our time in 2018 waiting—for midterm election results, for tickets to the Broadway run of Harry Potter, for sunset instagramming at Domino Park, for the Knicks to become a competitive basketball team—so much waiting. So starting the year by waiting in the confetti hellscape of New Year's Eve at Times Square for a free version of a $7.50 sandwich is, if not worth it, at least an honest start to the year.

The sandwich includes a fried egg, thick-cut bacon, American cheese, tomato, fried shallots and spicy aioli all tucked in a potato brioche. “People can wait in line as early as they want but doors will open at 12am,” explains Michelle Gabe, an Egghead publicist.

But the city is already full of free food: free pizza, free chicken wings, free shepherd's pie, free hot dogs, free mussels, free bagels and free gourmet cheese. So is it worth it? Just keep in mind that how you start the year can sometimes set a tone for the next 12 months. In those first few hours of 2018, 1,000 New Yorkers—with probably a more than a few tourists mixed in—are going to hold a free $7.50 egg sandwich in their hands as a logistical and freezing nightmare unfolds around them and these 1,000 people will say, "Worth it."

There are many challenges in the year ahead. Your first challenge of 2018 is to ask yourself: are you one of those people?

