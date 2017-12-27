It will be below freezing in NYC for the next seven days straight

So, it's cold. Like, hard-fingernails cold. Wind-tunnel-in-your-shoes cold. Wear-those-socks-you-got-for-Hanukkah-in-2013 cold. Weather estimates predict that NYC's temperature will average a high of 25 degrees and low of 12 degrees over the next 10 days, with wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees. Expect to step outside to 12-degree weather on New Year's Eve, which means to say: Don't go to any party that makes you wait in line outside, even for a few minutes, ever, for any reason. You'd think it wouldn't bear repeating, but even the wisest of us have been fooled and frostbitten.

NYC Emergency Management has issued an extreme cold weather alert, which encourages New Yorkers to stay indoors. Yes, that's right, you are officially ordered to stay home and chill. Don't be a hero!

A Code Blue has been issued for homeless members of the city. If you see homeless people outdoors, you can call 311 so that city employees can help get them to shelters.

By Thursday, January 4, things should warm up, but only by a few degrees. Brace yourself.

