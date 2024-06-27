A new two-day food and music festival is coming to Williamsburg

New York is rife with festivals, especially the foodie sort. But a new food-and-music fest is coming to Brooklyn courtesy of a viral source: Jack Goldburg, a.k.a. Jack’s Dining Room, the NYC-based social media creator known for showcasing global restaurants and bites to his 2 million-plus followers.

And Jack has personally curated quite a lineup for the inaugural Yes Chef Food Fest, which will bring “New York’s most viral food sensations” to Williamsburg’s BK Backyard Bar (86 North 11th Street) on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11. Alas, despite the event’s name, neither Jeremy Allen White nor his biceps will be in attendance, but there will be participating restaurants like Mama’s Too, Gotham Burger, Soothr, Arthur & Sons, Taqueria Ramirez, Mimi Cheng’s, Milano Market and more.

In collaboration with NYBucketlist and Rose Gold Presents, the fest will see the restaurants serve not only their most sought-after dishes—the kind of stuff fans would otherwise have to wait hours in line to try, organizers say— but also never-before-seen items, along with a lineup of interactive experiences, demonstrations, tastings, live musical performances and other fun surprises.

“After traveling the world in search of the best culinary experiences, I can confidently say what many of you already know: NYC has some of the best food in the entire world,” said Goldburg. “In launching Yes Chef food fest, we are bringing together our favorite restaurants in NYC to showcase the incredibly talented chefs and unique dishes that make those restaurants so special. These folks are more than chefs—they’re pillars of our community, dishing out unforgettable experiences and capturing the vibrant spirit that makes this city so special. Join us for two days of amazing food, music, and culture!”

Tickets are on sale now starting at $20 and can be purchased at the Yes Chef site. Additional vendors, musical performances, and brand partners are still to come but here’s a full list of the participating restaurants involved so far:

Mama’s Too!

Gotham Burger

Arthur & Sons

Taqueria Ramirez

Milano Market

Pecking House

Bark BBQ

Charles Pan Fried Chicken

Soothr

Pig and Khao

Mesiba

Mimi Chengs

Federoff’s Roast Pork

Red Hook Lobster

Taste of Heaven

Bodega SF