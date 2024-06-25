Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has controversial opinions on, well, everything really, but he does have good taste in pizza, as evidenced by the A-list lineup for his One Bite Pizza Fest, which will return to NYC this September.

This year, the festival will expand to Manhattan’s Randall’s Island, welcoming 10,000 pizza fans to experience "the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever" across two event sessions. On the 'za bill, you'll find some of the city's best pizza places, including Lucali, Patsy’s, Prince Street, John’s of Bleecker and Di Fara, as well as PA pizza purveyor Angelo’s of Philly and Connecticut classics like Frank Pepe Pizzeria and Sally’s Apizza. Over 30 eateries will be serving wood-fired, all-you-can-eat slices throughout the festival, in styles ranging from thin-crust favorites like New York and grandma's pies to thicker options like Sicilians and pan pizzas.

In addition to the iconic pizzerias, the viral event will also feature interactive pizza experiences and saucy activations from partners including Bilt, Ferraro Foods, Proper Wild and more. And you can't leave without a little something sweet: fans will also receive complimentary access to an Italian Dessert Village featuring NYC favorites.

Sessions will be split into afternoon entry from 12:30pm to 3pm (get in at noon with a VIP ticket) and evening access from 6:30pm to 10pm (VIP can enter at 6pm). Ticket pre-sale kicks off Friday, June 28th at 10am (you can register now on the One Bite Pizza Fest website), with the general on-sale beginning the same day at noon.