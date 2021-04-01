The history of gorilla subway puns is a long one. From remembering famous individuals who have passed to marking historic moments and events, a shared experience across the five boroughs is gathering over an altered subway station and saying, Hey! They made that word into a different word!

Today, that tradition continues at a station in downtown Brooklyn where an industrious individual has changed various signs at the Fulton Street station to instead read… “Foolton Street.” The “fool,” of course, being in reference to today’s holiday, arguably the worst of all holidays: April Fool’s Day. We’re guessing the “ton” part is just rounding out the sign on this one and not a hidden allusion to the social scene of Bridgerton.

Whether you celebrate or not, it seems fair enough to say that this is an acceptable prank to pull in the city for April Fool’s Day 2021—a year in which we all may still be a bit too on edge for normal prankish demonstrations such as flash mob nudity, false alarming headlines or $25 cocktails. Oh, wait. That last one was real.

As Secret NYC notes, the anonymous individual who altered the signs was even conscientious enough to do so with stickers rather than a more permanent material, making this an exceptionally thoughtful prank all around. Except for perhaps the one or two passengers still aimlessly riding an A train across the five boroughs, frantically searching for their Fulton St. destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA Project NYC (@lisaprojectnyc)

Most popular on Time Out

- New York launches the nation’s first-ever vaccine passports

- There’s a secret speakeasy hidden inside the 28th Street subway station

- The best things to do in NYC according to experts

- The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

- This new Williamsburg pop-up-turned-restaurant is serving succulent modern takes on Jewish staples

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.