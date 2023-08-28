New York
A woman in a pink dress stands in Times Square as if she's been bitten by a vampire.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

A nightmarish immersive show about Dracula is coming to Hell’s Kitchen this fall

Choose your own adventure at this eerie experience.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Grab your garlic because a vampire masquerade is making its debut in NYC this fall, and it's going to be truly immersive. "Dreams of Dracula: An Immersive Masquerade Experience" will recreate the classic Dracula universe as a brand new vampire theatrical adventure.

The production opens on October 4 and runs through November 11 at Musica NYC in Hell's Kitchen; previews begin September 22. Gothic and Victorian costumes are "very much encouraged," event organizers say. Tickets start at $69 and are available for purchase here.

Putting a new spin on the Bram Stoker classic, this choose-your-own-adventure evening whisks visitors through two floors and six rooms across 25,000 square feet for a heady mix of immersive theater, dance and decadent masquerade.

A man and woman act out Dracula.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

"Expect an evening that not only retells the gothic Dracula story, but encases it amongst the very Dark Romantic literary traditions that inspired Stoker himself," according to the event's official press release. "Walk through the darkness and come face to face with the likes of the Brides Of Dracula, or maybe even Mary Shelley and Lord Byron. Or take in the entrancing seductions of Dracula’s ballet as it unfolds around you."

Guests might even have their own dream analyzed, lend a hand in co-writing a gothic ghost story, or have a poem composed in tribute to their beauty.

A man in a white costume acting as Dracula.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

Just a heads up that the 18+ experience includes nudity, hypnosis, tarot readings, scary tales, darkness, flashing lights, thunder, lightning and blood. For those 21+, don’t miss the Oscar Wilde Salon with decadent-themed cocktails—and entertainment from Oscar and his wilde friends.

As for the dress code, it’s a night to get truly dolled up. Friday and Saturday nights are black-tie affairs. For all other performances, basic black will be required for admission. Gothic and Victorian costumes are always welcome. 

A man and a woman act out Dracula.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

Depending on your ticket level, you’ll get a special mask to wear for the party—black masks for GA tickets, gold for VIP and platinum for those in private box seats. Speaking of private box seats, they grant access to a luxurious private room graced with two-way mirrors, so box guests can watch the story unfolding but remain unseen in their own private space. Plus, there’s bottle service, a dedicated attendant and exclusive interactions with the cast.

"Dreams of Dracula: An Immersive Masquerade Experience" is a collaboration between Never More Immersive, Bucket Listers and Musica. It's written and directed by Jonathan Albert and Nicole Coady with choreography by Arianne Meneses. 

