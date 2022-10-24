A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town

Plus: what Mister Bones likes to do during the summer months.

Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or "playing dead" in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.

So outstanding are the skeleton's antics that its Instagram account even made our list of very best Halloween decorations around New York City in 2021.

This year, we couldn't resist getting to know our spooky neighbor a bit better—which is why we reached out to it directly and found out what Mister Bones likes to do to celebrate the holiday season, its favorite Halloween costume and, of course, understand how a skeleton spends the warmer summer months in this great city of ours.

Below is our conversation with the one and only Mr. Bones of Brooklyn:

How long have you been living in New York?

I've been a New Yorker for many years, but during the pandemic I moved to Prospect Lefferts Gardens. I like a spacious front yard, now that I can work from home.

How has the city changed throughout the years you've spent here?

The electrified Citibikes have made getting around easier (especially with no muscles to speak of) but some things never change: in life and death, the G train still hasn't come on time for me yet.

What excites you most about the Halloween season in New York?

I'm an old fashioned corpse: I like scary movies and a little bour-bone, apple picking and pumpkin skull lattes. I start prepping in August, rewatching my favorite spooky movies and shows (Halloween, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hocus Pocus) and my friends and I plot out costumes... I love dressing up.

What's the best Halloween costume you've seen throughout your time here? The worst?

I do love a topical, local costume, like the Spotted Lantern Fly or pizza rat. And while I love most costumes, not everything needs to be sexy, okay? Take it from a guy without any pants.

What have New Yorkers not learned from past mistakes yet?

Bone-a-fied New Yorkers know an empty subway car is dead for a reason. Just don't try.

What's your favorite season?

Spooky season of course! But I'm a romantic so I also enjoy Valentine's Day with the Missus. You wouldn't know it but I'm all heart!

Who was the best Mayor we've ever had?

Hmm… Rudy Ghouliani? Michael Boo-mberg? Bill de Bonesio? I only read the paper once a year, so can't say I've got favorites. The dead can't vote.

Who should be our next Mayor?

I've got a friend on Midwood Street with some interesting ideas, but it's hard to break into politics for guys like us—too many skeletons in the closet, you know?

What do you do in the summer?

I hang out in a closet for the other eleven months of the year, with a few occasional forays into the rest of the house to startle unsuspecting guests.