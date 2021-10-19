New York
Timeout

Instagram: Courtesy @nyclive

NYC's best Halloween decorations for 2021

These frightfully festive neighborhood decorations are doing the season right.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
We are in the thick of spooky season which can only mean one thing: the city’s brownstones, houses and apartment buildings have gotten into the holiday “spirit” with copious amounts of skeletons, cobwebs and all manner of frightful things. If you haven’t been able to make it out for a scary stroll yet this fall in NYC, we’ve done the wicked work for you ourselves, rounding up some of our favorite Halloween decorations we’ve seen so far across the five boroughs. Spotted a local spot you’d like us to put on blast? Tag us on Instagram at @TimeOutNewYork. Then, once you’re in the Halloween spirit, check our roundups of the best Halloween events in NYC and the best Halloween festivals in NYC

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LSK (@lsk_bliss)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by R E N A (@walkinggirlnyc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cynthia (@cynstahgram)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by R E N A (@walkinggirlnyc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rommel Tan (@rtanphoto)

