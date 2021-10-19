NYC's best Halloween decorations for 2021

We are in the thick of spooky season which can only mean one thing: the city’s brownstones, houses and apartment buildings have gotten into the holiday “spirit” with copious amounts of skeletons, cobwebs and all manner of frightful things. If you haven’t been able to make it out for a scary stroll yet this fall in NYC, we’ve done the wicked work for you ourselves, rounding up some of our favorite Halloween decorations we’ve seen so far across the five boroughs. Spotted a local spot you’d like us to put on blast? Tag us on Instagram at @TimeOutNewYork. Then, once you’re in the Halloween spirit, check our roundups of the best Halloween events in NYC and the best Halloween festivals in NYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A bit of a flâneur. 👣 (@thegirlfromcherryblossomstreet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSK (@lsk_bliss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R E N A (@walkinggirlnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia (@cynstahgram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Kid Big City®️ | Beth (@littlekidbigcity_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alejo Arbeláez (@alejo_arbelaez_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Bones (@misterbonesnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Barney Kavesh (@andrew_kavesh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴᴇᴡ ʏᴏʀᴋᴇʀs (@nyclive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan & Kristin (@hohohomeforchristmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @calendarkiddo (@calendarkiddo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC Real Estate Agent Corcoran (@joycehaverkamp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R E N A (@walkinggirlnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rommel Tan (@rtanphoto)