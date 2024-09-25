A part of the Manhattan waterfront will be closed to pedestrians until 2025

We're all more than a little bit excited about the extensive work that's being done to beautify parts of the Manhattan river front, including the brand new Italian built and ADA accessible pedestrian bridge that just opened on the Lower East Side.

But, let's be honest, all the improvements come with a series of headache-inducing setbacks and closures that we'll continue to endure for the upcoming few months—including the shuttering of a stretch of the Uptown Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.

Earlier this week, the pedestrian and cyclist path between 100th and 125th Streets along the Hudson River closed down for repairs. Anyone trying to go through the area will be rerouted to Riverside Drive, according to Gothamist.

The $1.5 million repair work being done will address bumps and potholes that make navigating the area difficult for cyclists for years, per NY1.

The portion of the path that's currently closed is commonly referred to as Cherry Walk because it's home to more than 3,000 cherry trees that the Japanese government had gifted to the city back in 1912. It's still undoubtedly one of the most popular spots in the city to visit during cherry blossom season.

Speaking of: the path will likely be back open in time for the next cherry blossom season. If everything goes according to plan, the city will reopen the path in March of 2025 (cherry blossom season usually peaks in early April). Here's to hoping we'll have a nicer, smoother path to walk through soon.