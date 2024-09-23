Since 1928, Kellogg’s Diner has occupied the corner of Union and Metropolitan Avenues. For nearly a century, the 24/7 diner welcomed early risers with coffee and pancakes and fed the late-night (and often inebriated) crowd with jumbo mozzarella sticks and BLTs. The iconic spot even got a shout on HBO’s Girls, spurring the “good soup” meme. But over the years, the diner struggled to stay afloat. Hit hard by the global pandemic and rising costs, the diner went bankrupt in 2023. Luckily, restaurateur Louis Skibar of Coppelia, Old John’s Luncheonette and Toloache snapped up the space, ready to give this iconic locale a new lease on life. With a new menu and fresh design to match, the iconic neon sign is finally on. Join us in welcoming back Kellogg’s Diner (514 Metropolitan Avenue).

The heavy brown and blue interior is no more thanks to New York-based designers Nico Arze and Matthew Maddy. Reminiscent of a sleek airstream trailer, the new Kellogg’s Diner features a curved white ceiling and pale pink walls, softening elements of glass and steel. While a plush booth is always an option, the glossy pink counter that run the length of the space seems like the spot to post up and dig into the newly refreshed menu.

Speaking of, what was once a 12-page, 200-item menu has been parsed down to a steady (and still staggering) 75 offerings thanks to chef Jackie Carnesi. Formerly of Nura and Roberta’s, Carnesi leans on her Texas roots for Tex-Mex favorites balanced with a handful of diner favorites. Appetizers start with Deviled Eggs that come with pimento cheese and shaved chicharrones and Fried Pickles with a dill-heavy ranch. AM revelers can eat Chilaquiles Verdes with pickled onions or a fork tender Guajillo Braised Short Rib Hash. But if sweets are more of your calling, order the shareable Texas Fried Toast. Battered in cornmeal before being deep fried, the toast is smothered with a helping of fruit jam and a dollop of freshly made whipped cream.

The evening hours introduce salads, Texas chili and a full line up of sandwiches including a dry aged burger. Entrees get the Tex-Mex treatment, like the Poblano Meatloaf and the Tex-Mex Enchiladas, alongside classic options like Chicken Fried Steak. If you somehow didn’t order any fried chicken yet (they have it three ways), the Honey Butter Chicken is a winner, with a dense, buttery biscuit and a hunk of fried chicken that still retains its crunch no matter how much syrup you pour on it.

Photography: Carissa Diaz | Strawberry Pretzel Salad

But don’t stuff yourself silly just yet—you must save room for dessert. Parked on the end of the counter, you’ll find an illuminated case filled with goodies from pastry chef Amanda Perdomo (formerly of Wildair and Cool World). Most likely to grace your Instagram feed? That goes to the Strawberry Pretzel Salad. Starting with a pretzel shortbread crust, the nostalgic ’50s-style dessert features a layer of cheesecake underneath a square of strawberry jello, garnished with whipped cream and pretzels. Classics continue on with grape soda floats, milkshakes and egg creams. But our number one dessert draft pick goes to the Passion Fruit Tajin Icebox Pie with a tajin meringue and lime zest.

And while the previous location also had a liquor menu, the bar has even more play here. Drummed up by bartender Chris Amirault, you can find an old fashioned with oolong tea and a burnt marshmallow to an updated Screwdriver that swaps vodka with tequila or mezcal, sweetened with grapefruit and orange sherbet.

Currently open in the evenings, the diner plans to go back to its 24 hours a day status, ensuring that early risers and late-night dwellers alike can find a place to call home.

Kellogg’s Diner is open daily from 5pm to 10pm nightly. Soon the diner will be open 24 hours, seven days a week. Reservations can be made on Resy.