A Pepsi-themed diner is coming to NYC for the soda's big birthday

Wherever you land on the Pepsi versus Coke soda debate, there's no doubt that the former's 125th birthday will be one for the books. Pepsi will celebrate the historic anniversary with a fittingly long campaign—125 days, to be exact, stretching through New York's Eve—that includes a fresh logo, new packaging and even an immersive dining experience in New York City.

From Thursday, October 19 through Wednesday, October 25, the soft-drink brand will host the Pepsi 125 Diner in midtown Manhattan. Inspired by the "timeless American diner," the immersive pop-up will honor some of the most memorable moments in the company's history, including “Is Pepsi OK,” “The Pepsi Girl,” “Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop” and more.

The restaurant will mirror the sets of Pepsi's most famous commercials and will feature one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Pepsi archives. The food menu will be similarly Pepsi-themed, featuring viral creations like the Pepsi PILK (yes, the controversial blend of Pepsi and milk), limited-time offerings like the Crystal Pepsi clear cola, and food mash-ups such as the Pepsi-Colachup (Pepsi-infused ketchup).

“The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof—from some of our favorite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more—it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pepsi.

Seatings will be available at the diner in two-hour increments, with tickets starting at $50 per person. The experience includes a three-course meal, as well as complimentary Pepsi beverages and 21-and-over cocktails. Fans can sign up for priority pre-sale access at The Pepsi 125 Diner website to guarantee a spot before tickets go on-sale to the public next month. For even more incentive, the first 25 fans who sign up for early access and confirm a booking will take home limited-edition Pepsi swag.

And if you don't live in New York, don't fret: you can still partake in the Pepsi fun. You can enter for the chance to win the Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes, which will get five lucky Pepsi fans a trip with a friend to the Big Apple to experience the diner in person.

The Pepsi 125 Diner is just one activation that the soft-drink company will roll out during its 125-day celebration, which will also include immersive events, national promotions and, of course, free Pepsi. On Monday, August 28—the 125th anniversary of when pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed his non-alcoholic digestif “Brad’s Drink” to “Pepsi-Cola"—soda lovers can get a free Pepsi across the U.S. by testing "PEPSI125" to 81234.