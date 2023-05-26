Pickle lovers, we have dill-lightful news: a two-week pickle-focused pop-up event is coming to the Lower East Side this June.

The downtown neighborhood has had a love affair with all things pickled and fermented for decades, what with its long history of streetside pickle vendors, which once gave Essex Street its briny nickname of "Pickle Alley," to the vinegary conserved cukes you can still find at the area's famous Jewish delicatessens and appetizing stores like Russ & Daughters and Katz’s Delicatessen.

Now you dill diehards and half-sour savants can get even more pickley goodness at Grillo’s Pickle World, a pickle-themed pop-up hosted by Grillo’s Pickles at 2 Rivington Street from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, June 3 through Sunday, June 18. The Boston-based brand will bring a “VERY limited amount of our pickled veggies, as well limited merch, collaborations and more!" per an Instagram announcement.

Some of the limited-edition items on offer alongside the brand's staple lineup of spears, sticks and slices will be pickled carrots, red onions, tomatoes, grapes and garlic, as well as two plucky new flavors of Grillo’s pickle chips: Sweet + Spicy Pickle Chips and Blazing Hot Pickle Chips. You can wash it all down with a Two Robbers pickle seltzer … if you’re feeling so bold.

Along with the gherkin grub, the pop-up will feature exclusive merchandise for purchase, including a pickle-themed Polaroid camera, a pickle pants collaboration with @helloadrianne, a hand-blown glass pickle jar hat by milliner Brian Downey, a "Pickle Barrel" T-shirt collab with @erikhfoss, and Grillo's own merch, including tie-dye shirts and socks, a pin set, Nalgene bottles and more.

Check out the lineup of events below:

June 3, Opening Day, noon – 7pm, and Shy’s Burgers Pop-up, 1 - 4pm

June 4, Kids event 11am - 7pm

June 8, Ray’s Bar Party with Two Robbers Seltzer, 11am - 7pm

June 9, Pizza Party with Valentine’s Pizza, 5 - 7pm

June 10, Shut X Ross Pope X Grillo’s collab launch, 5 - 7pm

June 11, Custom Converse Sneakers by Lil Kool, 1 - 5pm

June 14, Short Stories with Chef Ralph, 11am - 7pm

June 17, Closing Party, 11am - 7pm