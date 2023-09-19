A pop-up balloon museum is opening in NYC next month

You’ve never seen inflatables quite like these.

Following successful runs in Madrid, Milan, Paris and Rome, the Balloon Museum is officially set to take over Pier 36 in The Seaport this fall.

Set in and outside of the 80,000-square-foot space, the new cultural destination will make its debut on October 27 with a new exhibit titled “Let’s Fly,” scheduled to run through January 14, 2024.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Balloon Museum

Expect a variety of installations created by 18 different international artists and media studios to be on display, each one pertaining to the importance of modern art and exploring the nature of inflatables. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the art, touching and feeling the various pieces exhibited. Basically, the exact opposite of the “don’t touch the art” mantra that dominates trips to more traditional museums.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Balloon Museum

Among the showcased artists will be muralist Camila Falsini, Sasha Frolova (she's the one responsible for the inflatable latex sculptures you won't stop staring at) and Cyril Lancelin, among others.

In terms of actual pieces, you can expect a 4,000-square-foot ball pit, inflatable lava lamps and the sorts of infinity rooms that you'll itch to post about on Instagram.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Balloon Museum

It will take you about 90 minutes to do the entire experience, which includes stops at different rooms and the occasional use of VR sets.

One more thing: after looking through the pictures, the pop-up experience may seem a bit familiar—that’s because the destination made an appearance on the last season of Netflix’s hit TV show Emily in Paris.

Tickets for the show are available right here.