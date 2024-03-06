Although a globally recognized NYC landmark when it comes to its beautiful front side, Lincoln Center also boasts a not-as-documented facade that overlooks Amsterdam Avenue that simply doesn't look or feel as striking as its counterpart—but that might soon change.

Earlier this week, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) announced that a new design team will develop plans for the Amsterdam Avenue portion of the campus, starting with Damrosch Park, the outdoor bandshell and grounds in the area, which they hope will become a “state-of-the-art performance park,” according to a press release.

Photograph: NADAAA

The new design team includes landscape architect Hood Design Studio, design architect Weiss/Manfredi and architect of record Moody Nolan.

The process actually started last summer, when LCPA asked community members and neighbors to share feedback about the current state of affairs. The opinions of over 3,400 New Yorkers were then compiled into a publicly available report (you can read through it all right here) that will inform the design team's proposal.

Image: Google

At the moment, Lincoln Center on Amsterdam Avenue from 62nd to 65th Streets feels like a fortress: a wall that at one point reaches 20 feet in height separates the campus from the rest of the neighborhood, which includes NYC Housing Authority apartments that have had a fraught relationship with the institution throughout the years. The look is clearly at odds with the other side of the institution, where New Yorkers can delight in the iconic Revson Fountain and a beautiful open plaza.

Back in the 1950s, when Lincoln Center was first built as part of a larger city project, the nearby San Juan Hill community was almost razed to the ground, a portion of history that many people still look back to sadly. Although things can't entirely be undone, the new design will commemorate the local community and its legacy.

Photograph: Lawrence Sumulong

“For too long the wall along Amsterdam Avenue has served as a barrier to our communities, but Lincoln Center’s participatory planning process has been transparent, accessible, and open to all, especially Amsterdam Houses residents who have not historically been part of such engagement,” said Yvette Powell, Tenant Association President, Amsterdam Houses, in an official statement about the development. “As we continue to participate in this process, we are excited to create a shared future and new generation of Lincoln Center artists and audiences.”

While speaking to the public about the merits and necessities surrounding the project, LCPA has identified a few key learnings that the newly tapped design team will have to keep in mind when working on a proposal, including a "welcoming" new entrance, a dedicated performance area, a championing of sustainability and food options during events that reflect different cultures and ethnicities.

The destination's infrastructure will also be updated, including public and back-of-house facilities, power and data distribution systems, heating and cooling systems.

We are a long way from a new Lincoln Center, but this feels like a pretty big first step forward.