A queer music festival will rave all night in Greenpoint this weekend

LadyLand, New York’s only major female- and queer-led music festival, is back! And in a brand new, very cool location.

The annual event will take place Friday, June 23, at Under the K Bridge Park, which opened under the Kosciuszko Bridge in May 2021.

Presented by Ladyfag, LadyLand is an outdoor music festival and Pride party with an intimate concert vibe. The intentionally queer space highlights queer talent and icons, and is open to anyone. There is zero tolerance for homophobia, racism, sexism or any aggression during the event.

There’s no official headliner, but this year’s lineup is pretty epic. It’s Friday, after all, so Rebecca Black will take the stage. As will RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Gottmik, DJ Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, COBRAH, Junglepussy, Ms Nina (ES), Arra, Jack Powers, JOSELO, Rosa Peligrosa, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, Mel4ever, Miss Madeline Memphy, Michael Magnan, Occupy The Disco, Only Fire, and Shenghao. The festival consists of three stages, plus food and bev vendors and areas to buy merch.

LadyLand is 21+ and starts at 8pm and goes until 3am. Tickets start at $50 for early birds (that is, if you plan to arrive by 9pm) and go up to $75 for those who want to enter the party in its prime (after 9 pm). VIP packages are also available. The entrance to the festival will be at the corner of Thomas St. and Gardner Ave. The event is handicap accessible and will go on, rain or shine. No re-entry is permitted, but lounge areas will be available within the ticketed event.