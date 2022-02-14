A racy new dessert shop opens today on the Lower East Side

If your Valentine's Day plans are still up in the air, you might want to consider stopping by a brand-new dessert and sex shop on the Lower East Side tonight. Kinky’s Dessert Bar is opening at 181 Orchard Street today at 5pm, banking on New Yorkers' desire for a bit of romance on this February 14.

Decked out in very explicit decor—a ton of sexually provocative posters and magazine covers adorn the walls and an upstairs seating area—the two-floor destination will function as both a bar serving drinks and desserts and, eventually, an event space.

The cheekily named bar is the brainchild of August and John DeWindt, the married couple also behind Fluffy's and John's Juice. Conceived as a sex positive space that celebrates all sorts of sexual persuasions, Kinky's main focus is the erotic, penis-shaped waffle that has become a staple at night markets all over Taiwan and have also recently gained popularity in Spain, France, the UK, Thailand and Canada.

In addition to those racy waffles, patrons will revel in a menu filled with all sorts of cookies and cupcakes. Yes, the treats are just as delicious as they are visually entertaining. (We tried them!) Standouts include the oatmeal raisin cookie Lick Me, the So Anxious vanilla cupcake made with creamy vanilla buttercream, the I Like it Rough (a red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting) and the Beg for More Banana—a waffle filled with homemade banana pudding and glazed with a banana cream.

In a funny gimmick, customers can choose their waffle to be a dicky or a va-jayjay. (The space was going to be called Dicky's until the DeWindts decided on a more inclusive name).

The couple has applied for a liquor license, which they expect to receive in the next couple of months, but, for now, they'll be serving a slew of mocktails to wash down the desserts. Once alcohol is served, guests who are above 21 years of age will receive a bracelet upon entry that will allow them to order drinks. Given the sexual explicitness of the decor, only folks 18 years old and older are allowed in.

Check out some photos of the space and the menu items right here:

