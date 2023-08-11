New York
Timeout

A look at the Jungle Room at Graceland with green shag carpet and tiki furniture.
Photograph: Courtesy of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

A retro Elvis-themed pop-up bar is coming to NYC this fall

It's called "Love Me (Bar)Tender."

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Grab your blue suede shoes and and get ready for an Elvis-themed pop-up coming to NYC this fall. 

Adorably dubbed "Love Me (Bar)Tender," expect wildly retro decor, Elvis-themed cocktails, music from Memphis bands and a photobooth. It'll be free to visit on October 5 and 6 with advance registration (sign up here to get details when registration opens), though the exact location hasn't been announced yet.

The pop-up is inspired by The Jungle Room, the den at the Presleys Graceland mansion. The room harkens back to 1965 and was decorated in Hawaiian-style decor including green shag carpet on the floor (and ceiling!), a rock waterfall and a lacquered tiki bar. The green shag carpet wasn't just a '60s style choice. It also lent itself to the room's excellent acoustics, allowing Elvis to record songs such as "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" and "Moody Blue" at Graceland for what became known as The Jungle Room sessions. 

The exterior of Elvis Presley's mansion, Graceland.
Photograph: Courtesy of Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Taking that room as an inspiration, "Love Me (Bar)Tender" is a traveling pop-up heading around the country this fall thanks to Memphis Tourism and Elvis Presley’s Graceland. They announced the pop-ups this week because it’s Elvis Week right now (August 9-17).

"Like the Memphis destination, the 'Love Me (Bar)Tender' pop-up will be a unique experience that is not to be missed," Regena Bearden, chief marketing officer at Memphis Tourism, said in a press release. "Whether you're an Elvis fan who grew up listening to his music, or someone who loves pop-up Instagrammable experiences there’s something to this activation for everyone. We're thrilled to be bringing this pop-up to other cities and extend an invitation to visit Memphis."

While the experience will serve up plenty of fun in NYC, it's intended to drive visitation to Graceland and the Memphis area. But for now, get ready to experience Tennessee in NYC very soon—just don't get too wild or you'll be singing "Jailhouse Rock."

