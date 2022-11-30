A robot will park your car in this midtown garage for a mere $300,000 a year

New York is home to some pretty strange and incredibly expensive things, including a $200 French fries dish and a giant Choco Taco' covered in 23-karat gold. But we might have just found the oddest and most costly offering of all time: a $300,000 robotic parking spot buried under a midtown building.

CNBC recently got a tour of the subterranean garage, where a specialized platform lowers the registered car under ground and even rotates it by 180° so that it faces the exit and drivers never have to actually cruise in reverse while on premise. Talk about an only-for-the-rich commodity.

According to CNBC, there are a few similar parking spots around town that are accessible to folks who live in high-end buildings boasting apartments worth millions of dollars each, but the outlet has found two specific garages that currently boast rentable spots.

One is at 121 East 22nd Street by Lexington Avenue where, apparently, a single buyer this month snatched a spot for $300,000 alongside the most expensive apartment in the luxury building above the garage. Chump change, right?

"Retrieving the car is a lot like making a selection from a giant vending machine," notes CNBC, also explaining that resident swipe a tag and can expect their vehicles within two minutes and 15 seconds.

Another similar parking lot can be found at 520 West 28th Street by Tenth Avenue, inside a building that used to be home to Ariana Grande. Here, the spots start at $450,000.

Here we were, thinking that having a car in Manhattan was the epitome of luxury. How foolish were we: there are clearly always more extravagant way to spend money in this extraordinary town of ours.

Below, check out the CNBC video from inside one of these futuristic parking lots. Beware: you're going to want to have all the cash in the world after you see it.