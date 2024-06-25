A second Wegmans is likely opening in Manhattan in the near future

New Yorkers rightfully went berserk when supermarket chain Wegmans opened its first store in Manhattan by Astor Place last year.

Excitement may mount once more: Eater reports that a second Manhattan location at 1932 Broadway between 64th and 65th Streets on the Upper West Side will open sometime in the next couple of years.

Here is the backstory: In February, the New York Post reported that the privately owned grocery chain had signed a long-term deal for the former Bed Bath & Beyond space, although details about what the store would look like and serve were left unclear.

From the sounds of it, though, the destination is set to become a market.

"A spokesperson for Wegmans confirmed that it’s still early stages for the spot, with the crew clearing things out from the previous tenant," writes Eater.

At 58,000 square feet, the space is smaller than the 87,000-square-foot Astor Place shop and the 74,000-square-foot location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard that opened in 2019. If the success of these markets is any indication, the new destination will feature a mix of premade foods, deli products, fresh produce and pantry staples.

One more thing: according to Eater, Next Door at Astor Place, the Japanese restaurant that was set to open inside Astor Place Wegmans sometime this year won’t become a reality until 2025 at the very earliest because of “significant changes in design and menu.”

We'll be sitting here, patiently waiting for all of these exciting openings to take place.