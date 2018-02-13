A series of eerie sculptures is taking over Madison Square Park this spring

From glowing installations to monuments big on bling, Madison Square Park has become one of NYC's go-to destinations for outdoor art. And starting May 7, the park welcomes its 36th project: A group of six new sculptures by the Syrian-born Brooklyn artist, Diana Al-Hadid. Titled “Delirious Matter,” it's the artist’s first major public art project.

Spread out over Madison Square Park, the commissioned works include two wall works combined with hedgerows to form a room, a trio of reclining female figures installed on the lawns and a site-specific sculptural bust atop a mountainous form rising from the Madison Square Park's northern reflecting pool.

Hadid's work could be described as a haunting mix of fragmentary figuration and abstraction that comments on array of subjects including history, globalism and the human condition. “Delirious Matter” will be up until September 3, so be sure to check it out.

