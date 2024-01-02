"Hey sister, go sister, soul sister, go sister," there's a spicy new Moulin Rouge pop-up that's definitely worth going to.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has taken over the rooftop at M Social Hotel in Times Square with a Broadway karaoke experience this winter. Decked out in red decor and lit with chandeliers, this pop-up promises to heat up the colder days and makes an especially fun night out for Valentine's dates. Find the venue at 51st and Broadway, with the pop-up available through at least February 2024.

The famed musical, which runs at the nearby Al Hirschfeld theater, has earned plenty of attention since it debuted on Broadway back in 2019. Time Out New York's theater critic gave it four stars praising it as "an extravagant Broadway megamix." The show is packed with hit song after hit song, like "Lady Marmalade," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Come What May."

Photograph: Courtesy of M Social Hotel in Times Square

Now you can belt out the lyrics to those tracks at this karaoke installation. If you need a little liquid courage, there’s a themed drink menu from M Social’s food and beverage partners, Tanduay Rum and Smoke Lab Vodka. Cocktails include The Rouge, Baby!, a twist on a rum punch, and The Sparkling Diamond, a take on a French martini.

All the fun happens beneath M Social's weatherized rooftop tent at Beast & Butterflies, the hotel's rooftop bar and lounge with a view of Times Square's glitz and glamour.

Be sure to make a reservation to attend. Reservations can be made for an hour and 15 minutes, bookable on OpenTable. Tickets cost $50/person and include one complimentary themed cocktail.

Photograph: Courtesy of M Social Hotel in Times Square

You don't have to be a hotel guest to attend, but it's worth making a whole special night of it: See the Broadway show, do karaoke, then stay overnight at the hotel. Pro tip: M Social is a part of NYC Hotel Week, which offers discounts on room nights across the city from January 3 through February 24. Here's how to book M Social with the Hotel Week discount.

"We are excited to partner with one of Broadway’s most popular and sensational shows, Moulin Rouge! The Musical," Pablo Lopez of M Social Times Square New York said in a statement. "Our prime location in the Theater District allows us to partner in fun and unique ways with the Broadway shows surrounding the hotel and we are excited to bring this iconic Broadway show to life in such a distinct and creative way."