You can make Valentine's Day dinner unforgettable this year at Peak, the restaurant and bar on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The modern American eatery sits just one floor above Edge, promising incredible 360-degree views of NYC.

Like other restaurants in NYC, it was forced to close when Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down indoor dining in late 2020, but in January, he announced NYC restaurants could resume indoor dining at 25% on Valentine's Day.

Peak is now taking reservations for its opening day on its website.

Photography: Courtesy of Peak

It is especially exciting for New Yorkers because it's one of the more unique dining experiences in NYC. It's perched on the summit of the tallest building in Hudson Yards, soaring 1,149 feet in the air. New Yorkers haven’t had a restaurant like this since Windows on the World, which sat on the 107th floor at the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Executive Chef Chris Cryer (the former executive chef of Seamore’s) oversees the menu that’s divided into “Land, Sea and Garden”—much of the ingredients are sourced from local farmers and fishermen.

Diners can start a meal with appetizers like chicken brodo with rotisserie celery root, roasted chicken and a farm egg, tile fish crudo with tiger’s milk, fennel pollen, apple and basil oil, rotisserie sunchokes with black truffles and chanterelles. The entrée section of the menu features favorite dishes you’d expect from a so-called American menu, such as Maine lobster and Rohan duck. To round out your meal, dessert options include maple brûlée (pumpkin cake, pecan, figs, goat cheese ice cream), and chocolate & caramel (crispy mousse and buttermilk ice cream) and more.

Peak, which opened in March 2020, is located at 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Make sure to reserve soon since capacity will be capped at 25 percent.

Photography: Charissa Fay

