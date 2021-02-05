New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
peak
Photography: Courtesy of Peak

A sky-high restaurant with sweeping views of NYC is taking reservations for Valentine's Day

Hudson Yard's Peak is reopening its doors next weekend.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

You can make Valentine's Day dinner unforgettable this year at Peak, the restaurant and bar on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The modern American eatery sits just one floor above Edge, promising incredible 360-degree views of NYC.

Like other restaurants in NYC, it was forced to close when Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down indoor dining in late 2020, but in January, he announced NYC restaurants could resume indoor dining at 25% on Valentine's Day. 

Peak is now taking reservations for its opening day on its website.

peak
Photography: Courtesy of Peak

It is especially exciting for New Yorkers because it's one of the more unique dining experiences in NYC. It's perched on the summit of the tallest building in Hudson Yards, soaring 1,149 feet in the air. New Yorkers haven’t had a restaurant like this since Windows on the World, which sat on the 107th floor at the World Trade Center’s North Tower. 

Executive Chef Chris Cryer (the former executive chef of Seamore’s) oversees the menu that’s divided into “Land, Sea and Garden”—much of the ingredients are sourced from local farmers and fishermen.

Diners can start a meal with appetizers like chicken brodo with rotisserie celery root, roasted chicken and a farm egg, tile fish crudo with tiger’s milk, fennel pollen, apple and basil oil, rotisserie sunchokes with black truffles and chanterelles. The entrée section of the menu features favorite dishes you’d expect from a so-called American menu, such as Maine lobster and Rohan duck. To round out your meal, dessert options include maple brûlée (pumpkin cake, pecan, figs, goat cheese ice cream), and chocolate & caramel (crispy mousse and buttermilk ice cream) and more. 

Peak, which opened in March 2020, is located at 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Make sure to reserve soon since capacity will be capped at 25 percent.

peak
Photography: Charissa Fay

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time
- The 50 best family movies to watch together
- The best love songs of all time
- The most famous paintings of all time
- Watch a video of New Yorkers having a massive snow fight in Washington Square Park

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.