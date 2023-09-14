A sleek new piano lounge is opening inside Newark Airport

Here is how you can get inside the new Amex Centurion Lounge at Newark.

Things are getting swanky at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Following last year's 2.7 billion renovation of the now-fabulous Terminal A, officials have announced the 2026 opening of a new American Express Centurion Lounge on site that, among other awesome amenities, will also be home to a jazz bar and piano lounge.

Travelers will get to overlook the airfield with views of the stunning Manhattan skyline from the indoor terrace of the new 17,000-square-foot space, which will also feature signature Centurion amenities like dedicated workstations, a delicious menu inspired by local cuisine, complimentary Wi-Fi, loads of seating options and more.

The decision to open a jazz bar and piano lounge at the terminal is directly related to the state of New Jersey, where the airport is found. In fact, the music genre has always played an important role within the state's cultural landscape, with the city of Newark specifically becoming a center of interest back in the 1930s, post Prohibition.

Speaking of history: while hanging out at the new lounge, make sure to also gaze at the archival collection of artifacts and antiques that will be on display all over the space as another tribute to New Jersey.

“The new Terminal A is the first step in a renaissance for Newark Liberty International Airport,” said Kevin O'Toole, the Port Authority Chairman, in an official statement about the development. “The addition of the Centurion Lounge, with its stunning architecture, incredible amenities and a celebration of New Jersey’s rich history throughout will be a fitting capstone to an already world-class facility.”

Just as is the case at other Centurion Lounges, folks with eligible American Express cards will be granted complimentary access to the area.

There's just something about drinking a properly prepared cocktail before a long flight that tickles all the sense—especially if enjoyed with some live music in the background.