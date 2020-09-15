A Soho café is streaming movies outdoors this fall

If you don't have a car for that drive-in theater, head to this Aussie all-day café.

Drive-in movie theaters made a welcome comeback with social distancing being top of mind for so many people. But for New Yorkers, how many of us actually own a car?

Luckily, restaurants and bars have gotten creative with outdoor dining. It’s no different at Citizens, an Australian all-day café in Soho, where they just started screening films outdoors on Tuesday and Thursday nights as part of their Sunset Movie Club.

The tickets are $30 per person, which includes dinner and drinks. While there appears to be fewer than a dozen seats, once you get a reservation, there are nights featuring everything from The Big Lebowski to this week’s screening of a documentary called Long Live Benjamin, which is about artist Allen Hirsch (also the landlord of the building) and how he bought a monkey home from Venezuela in the 1990’s.

The screenings start at 6:30pm and you’ll need to book online in advance.

Citizens is located at 201 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012

