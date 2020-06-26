The best drive-in movie theaters in NYC

Outdoor movie-going is no longer a relic from the last century. Lucky for us, there's a boom of pop-up drive-ins now operating in NYC.

Drive-in movie theaters may seem to belong to a different era, but this year, the nostalgic entertainment form has made its way back into the spotlight. Drive-ins across the city are popping up and though New York City isn't known for sprawling parking lots, New York establishments are getting resourceful on where to set up their big screens, from a diner parking lot to the East River waterfront. When it comes to fun activities in NYC, where there’s a will, there’s always a way.

For your next date night or outing with friends, order takeout from your favorite restaurant, pack a picnic full of snacks, and enjoy a flick at one of these new drive-in theater locations in and around the concrete jungle.