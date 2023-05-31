New York
Bark Barbecue Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Eric Medsker

A Southern barbecue hit pops up in Brooklyn this weekend

Bark Barbecue in Dumbo will host the collaboration with South Carolina’s Palmira.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
After earning accolades like a slot on Southern Living’s list of the top 50 barbecue spots in the South and hosting pop-ups all around the South Carolina area, Palmira Barbecue’s Hector Garate will join Bark Barbecue’s Ruben Santana at Santana's Time Out Market location in Dumbo, this Sunday, June 4. 

RECOMMENDED: Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

Garate’s moveable feast first started serving the public in 2021 after he built his own smoker, documenting the process on Instagram. He named the smoker “Palmira” for his great-grandmother, and the handmade machine soon became a business with an inaugural stint at a craft brewery in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The brisket, barbacoa and whole hog—with influences from the South and from Puerto Rico, where Garate was born— caught on fast near and far, and now there’s a brick-and-mortar location planned for the coming months. 

Santana, who began what would become Bark at his Queens home in 2020, is hosting the crossover from his post on the market’s rooftop. Bark’s Dominican-Texas-style ribs, pulled pork, chicharrón and longaniza will be joined by Palmira’s beef cheeks, pionono sausage and chuleta kan kan. 

The collaboration on the 5th floor of 55 Water Street this Sunday, May 4, will begin at 11am and run until it’s sold out.

