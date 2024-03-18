A swarm of 1,000 drones will light up the sky in NYC next month

People on the west side of Manhattan will see a spectacular show for free.

Just a few days before a total solar eclipse takes over the sky above New York on April 8, General Electric Company (GE) will celebrate its own history by launching 1,000 drones from the New Jersey waterfront, producing a light show that will be visible from the west side of Manhattan.

On April 1 at 9pm, 1,000 drones will depart Weehawken Waterfront Park in Hoboken, New Jersey and reach an altitude of more than 100 feet over the Statue of Liberty. The show will take place across 500 feet—the equivalent of a football field and a half.

According to a press release, the best areas to catch the celestial event from Manhattan are:

Near Pier 84: Between 42nd–47th Streets and 11th–12th Avenues

Near Pier 66: Between 25th–29th Streets and 11th–12th Avenues

Near The High Line: Between 19th–24th Streets on 10th Avenue

GE, one of the longest-standing on the New York Stock Exchange, says it is celebrating its “transformation into three independent public companies: GE Aerospace, GE Vernova and GE Healthcare.”

In case you happen to miss the drone show, worry not: the total solar eclipse that’s set to take place just a week later might actually become one of the most stupendous celestial occurrences in recent memory. May we suggest you book one of these local campsites to take in the eclipse in all of its glory when the time comes?