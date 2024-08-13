A ‘Squid Game’ experience is opening in NYC this fall

If you have always wondered how you'd fare in one of those high-stakes challenges that define the Netflix hit show Squid Game, you might want to start prepping: a thrilling immersive experience based on the series will officially debut at the Manhattan Mall at 100 West 33rd Street by Sixth Avenue on October 11 and stay open for a limited time, according to an official press release.

Photograph: Courtesy of Squid Game: The Experience

Tickets for "Squid Game: The Experience" will officially go on sale right here on August 21 at 10am. You can join the waitlist to get an alert when the passes drop.

Inside, folks can set up teams of up to 24 people each to partake in 60 minutes of active gameplay that include challenges that appeared on the TV show (yes, you'll get to try your hand at the iconic Red Light Green Light) plus a number of brand-new ones built specifically for the experience.

Photograph: Joe Scarnici

The entire space will also resemble the Netflix hit. "Everywhere you look, iconic environments, set recreations, and familiar characters make you question your reality," reads a release.

Photograph: Joe Scarnici

Once done playing, guests will get to satisfy their hunger pangs at the on-site night market offering a variety of Korean and international sweet and savory foods, plus drinks. You might also want to check out the merchandise store, Squid Mart, to buy exclusive collectibles, apparel pieces, games and partake in unique photo opportunities.

Think of the whole experience as a deep dive into the Squid Game world right before the debut of season two, scheduled to drop on Netflix on December 26.

Clearly, the immersive experience trend is not going anywhere any time soon.