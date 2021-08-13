New York
SuperReal
Photograph: SuperReal, courtesy Moment Factory

Incredible immersive experiences to do in NYC right now

From art exhibits to theatrical events, these experiences promise to transport you to new realities.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
New Yorkers, as much as they love their city, want to be transported to another space and time — at least that's the trend museums, companies and artists are capitalizing on. Immersive exhibits, events and experiences are popping up all over NYC these days.

From "cocktail experiences" featuring beloved themes and stories with theatrics to trippy digital art taking over massive spaces, there's no shortage of ways to be immersed in a different reality.  

With so many ways to be immersed, we decided it was high time to round up all the cool, immersive events, exhibits and experiences happening in NYC now and coming up soon so you won't miss the chance to experience something new and potentially mind-blowing.

Incredible immersive experiences in NYC

SuperReal
Photograph: SuperReal, courtesy Moment Factory

SuperReal

  • Art
  • Art

SuperReal has reopened at Cipriani 25 Broadway, inside the historic Cunard Building, bringing its cutting-edge projection mapping tech and multimedia art to its walls and ceiling—and it happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Cunard Building, which opened in 1921. Created by multimedia entertainment company Moment Factory in partnership with hospitality brand Cipriani, SuperReal first opened in the summer of 2019. It aims to transport visitors through dreamlike scenes in its gorgeous hall. Across 45 minutes, the show places viewers in five unique and abstract sequences that are both stunning and interactive. One minute you could be daydreaming in a fairylike flower garden and the next you're caught in an epic thunderstorm or thrown into the middle of a tropical disco. During the show, people are encouraged to relax on bean bags or play with balloons that also react with the 360-degree show. The floor is a gigantic mirror that only enhances the special effects. It's the ultimate place for selfies and fun Instagram fodder.

Read more
Cosmic Camp
Photograph: courtesy CAMP

Cosmic Camp

  • Things to do
  • City Life

CAMP, the experiential retailer known for its kid-friendly shops, is bringing a new immersive concept to its flagship store near Union Square called Cosmic Camp. Behind its magic door and across 8,000 square feet, families will be transported to space by AR and projection-mapping technology by Future Colossal and interactive experiences will unfold across space stations, asteroid fields, lava pools, and other immersive worlds. Families who enter Cosmic Camp will enter through a tunnel to arrive at the Launch Pad. With the press of a button, they'll watch as smoke billows and flames erupt as they take off into space. Once they get to the Space Station, kids can climb up into a teleportation tube and use joysticks to control Remote Rovers on an alien planet. When they arrive in Deep Space, they can throw asteroids into black holes to collect coins before they disappear and discover Ice Caves with mind games and crazy visual effects. The Floor is Lava room will challenge families to traverse fields of (virtual) lava — the living room game made realistic.

Read more
Creatures of Light
Photograph: D. Finnin/AMNH

Creatures of Light

  • Things to do
  • City Life

"Creatures of Light," at the American Museum of Natural History, explores organisms that glow, blink, flash and glitter in an immersive setting. Meet fireflies that glow across the Northeast, deep-sea fish that illuminate the dark ocean depths, hungry glowworms deep inside a New Zealand cave, dinoflagellates that make the ocean waves glow in Puerto Rico and jellyfish that seem to emit light. Move through a series of re-created environments to see the sheer diversity of organisms that glow and how they do it. And stand next to accurate and intricate larger-than-life models of the organisms as well as the emission of the light wavelength you'd see out in nature. There's also be a massive coral wall that shows blown-up, high-res photos of the Bloody Bay Wall in the Cayman Islands. 

Read more
Arcadia Earth
Photograph: David Mitchell

Arcadia Earth

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West

Immersive art exhibit Arcadia Earth has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, and it looks better than ever! The exhibit aims to inspire visitors artistically and ethically, as it uses 15 rooms to spotlight the environmental challenges that our planet is facing (such as overfishing, food waste, and climate change). Experiential artist Valentino Vettori is the brain behind the design that includes human scale art installations, many of them making use of augmented and virtual reality, overpower your senses, and force you to contemplate the subject matter. Each of the rooms has been created to highlight a specific challenge facing our environment—challenges including overfishing, plastic pollution, food waste, deforestation and climate change. Each installation makes you confront the damage that we are doing to our planet on a daily basis. While it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the enormity of it all, that’s not the point, and each installation contains a placard with tips for what you can do to help on a daily basis. This exhibit will not only leave visitors in awe, but it will help support Oceanic Global, an organization devoted to raising awareness around our aquatic ecosystems. In addition, a tree will also be planted for every ticket sold, making it a perfect gift for your eco-conscious friends!

Read more
Immersive Van Gogh
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Immersive Van Gogh

  • Art
  • Art

"Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit on Pier 36 solely features the frenetic work of Vincent van Gogh projected onto massive walls, set to emotive music by artists like Imogen Heap, Edith Piaf, Thom Yorke and Luca Longobardi, an Italian composer who curated the playlist. The traveling exhibit has wowed audiences in Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco and sold more than 1.5 million tickets. The exhibition spans more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections—that's the "largest and most elaborate" of all the "Immersive Van Gogh" shows as well as the biggest showing of van Gogh's art in the world, according to David Korins, the New York show's creative director, who has also won awards for his work on Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. He, along with creator Massimiliano Siccardi, art director Vittorio Guidotti and curators Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky and Irina Shabshis have created a mesmerizing way to connect to the artist on a deeper level that envelopes you in his work. The projections fall on the walls and mirrored surfaces, yes, but they also wash across your face and body, bringing you into the art, too. Van Gogh's brushstrokes are closer than ever and really come to life as the music swells.

Read more
Immersive Yoga
Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh

Immersive Yoga

  • Sports and fitness
  • Two Bridges

Make your experience at Immersive Van Gogh even more special with a 35-minute yoga class inside the multi-sensory exhibit. Led by Sputnik Yoga, the workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind and has been choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces. After your class, you can stay and experience the art around you for another 25 minutes. All participants will receive a kefir snack from Lifeway Foods, the event's sponsor.

Read more
Buy tickets
Geometric Properties
Photograph: Courtesy Photo Julius Horsthuis and ARTECHOUSE

Geometric Properties

  • Art
  • Art

Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” is the first solo exhibition of Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis’ work to come to NYC. Previously, his work has been featured in Manchester by the Sea and through collaborations with musical artists like ODESZA, Meshuggah and Birds of Paradise. He uses fractals to create alternate science-fiction-like realities using visual art and motion graphics, and they are a real trip, to say the least.

Read more
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Photograph: Van Gogh The Immersive Experience

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, at Skylight on Vesey at 300 Vesey St., starts as soon as you enter the space as you climb multiple stairways covered with 3-D sunflowers and Van Gogh portraits. At the top of the stairwell, you walk into the main exhibition space with soaring, two-story-tall ceilings and contemplative, orchestral music playing. The first part of a visit (the entire experience takes about an hour) takes you through dark galleries that feel similar to your standard traveling exhibition. Informative text provides details on the artist’s life and samples of his work are displayed to illustrate various periods and fixations. A few especially striking elements of this portion of the experience include three-dimensional models of famous interiors featured in his paintings (such as his bedroom in Arles) and a captivating projection overlaying multiple examples of his paintings of vases. The last two areas of the experience have more hands-on, interactive elements. In an especially kid-friendly area, coloring pages and crayons let visitors create their own works of art and then scan them to be displayed on a massive, illuminated wall. For an extra fee of $5, guests can also take part in a ten-minute virtual reality journey through “A day in the life of the Artist.” The VR adventure takes out on a calming walk with the artist as you encounter some of the real-life sources of inspiration behind his famous works.

Read more

Immersive experiences coming soon to NYC

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

  • Things to do
  • City Life

New Yorkers will be able to party with the Mad Hatter in an immersive cocktail experience coming to the Upper West Side. Partiers will climb down the rabbit hole to join in the topsy-turvy cocktail adventure called "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" that'll hit NYC on September 23. The Mad Hatter will oversee revelers as they create their own "enchanted" teapot cocktails and host a game of flamingo croquet while revelers paint the roses red and cautiously consumer "Eat Me" cakes. They'll also be put to the test in solving wacky riddles just like Alice to avoid the Queen of Hearts who will inevitably order guards: "Off with her head!" This 90-minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland, which is currently in Denver, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, costs $47 per person and includes two bespoke cocktails and "Eat Me" cake.

Read more
Undercurrent
Photograph: Courtesy Keith Kaselampao

Undercurrent

  • Art
  • Art

A new art installation featuring creations from Grimes, Bon Iver, Miguel and other big-name entertainers is coming to Brooklyn this fall. Undercurrent, which is pitched as an “immersive audiovisual” experience, will feature a 60,000 square foot space showcasing celebrity-made art pieces that poignantly explore the ever-increasing climate crisis. Viewers can expect to find imaginative pieces when the exhibition opens at Brooklyn’s The Jefferson on September 9, including Grimes’ AI-created meditations and a multimedia installation from Bon Iver, which will feature a new version of his 2019 song “Naeem” remixed by Chris Hontos. Other artists involved also include Aluna, Actress, Jayda G, Mount Kimbie, and Nosaj Thing. 

Read more
The Stone Age
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Stone Age

  • Things to do
  • City Life

NYC's first-ever immersive cannabis pop-up is on its way. This "multi-sensory cannabis experience," called The Stone Age, is taking over 9,000 square feet of a Chelsea building starting September 15. Visitors will be taken through eight "thought-provoking installations...on a cannabis-inspired journey." It's not clear what the eight installations will be comprised of just yet—that information will be released closer to the opening date. It's Instagram does mention that it'll be "a one-stop-shop for all things hot in the green industry—from demos of innovative products to destigmatization, advocacy and more."

Read more
Little Mermaid-themed cocktail experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

Little Mermaid-themed cocktail experience

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Starting October 1, interested imbibers will be transported under the sea into an underwater world filled with coral, pearls, glitter and secrets, according to Hidden, the company behind the event. Inspired by "The Little Mermaid" a literary fairy tale written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, the experience follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea as a mermaid to gain a human soul. Actors in various mermaid and sea creature costumes will lead you through the story and ask you to solve riddles to avoid the sea witch and uncover mysteries in the hidden ocean cave. The 90-minute cocktail experience will include two cocktails that you'll get to create yourself and a welcome drink. Early bird tickets are available now for $55 per person.

Read more
House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée
Photograph: @houseofspiritssoiree

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

  • Things to do
  • Flatiron

Once you step into this Wall Street Mansion, you'll enter a supernatural soiree full of magic, hauntings and mystery that'll set you on a chilling journey with themed-drinks in hand. House of Spirits is a two-hour immersive experience that allows you to roam around the mansion and discover macabre magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games and giant Ouija boards. There's a storyline to follow, too, about Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their baby during childbirth. "Francisco focuses his grief into art and begins a series of disturbing paintings, while Molly’s grief drives her to a much darker place. Loosely based on the life and artwork of famous Spanish painter Francisco Goya, House of Spirits weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled." Be sure to prepare for the experience—guests are highly encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume or elegant dress.

 

Read more
Buy tickets
Refinery29's 29Rooms
Dia Dipasupil

Refinery29's 29Rooms

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

Refinery29 is ready to help you escape the post-lockdown boredom of sitting at home. After a year's hiatus, Refinery29's popular interactive event, 29Rooms, will return to New York this December. This time, the immersive exhibit will be in Manhattan for the first time ever! Back for its sixth iteration, 29Rooms is celebating 2021 with a "Make Contact" theme, i.e. the opposite of social distancing. The event is renowned for ample selfie opportunities, plus endless visual appeal for the design-focused among us. This year's theme was inspired by a recent white paper of the same name from VICE Media Group’s Information Desk: Make Contact: The Re-Emergence of the Experience Economy. The paper studied how younger people want to take part in events and culture in the near future, and how the experience economy will become our prominent form of consumerism and enjoyment in the 2020s. To bring the "Make Contact" experience to life, 29Rooms will deliver sensorial experiments, disarming first encounters and art-based installations that explore new ways of dating, dancing, socializing and celebrating. The reimagined day-to-night party will focus on safely bringing people back together in a physical space, while playing on themes of escapism, community and breakthrough creativity. The refreshed 29Rooms experience is relocating to Manhattan at a never-before-seen space at The Market Line (180 Broome St.) at Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side.

Read more
Money Heist: The Experience
Photograph: Courtesy Netflix & Fever

Money Heist: The Experience

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Netflix and Fever have teamed up to launch an action-packed theatrical event called "Money Heist: The Experience," coming in December, based on Netflix's most popular non-English language series, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). The experience recruits you into the notorious gang by Lisboa to pull off a number of heists on international targets. As you follow The Professor's instructions, they'll break into a major landmark and find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a spot in the gang—all while wearing jumpsuits and cartoonish Salvador Dalí masks. Fever and Netflix promise "astounding" visual effects and plot twists that happen when you interact with actors, including live-action gunfights and ambushes, during the 60-75 minute experience.

Read more
A Stranger Things experience
Photograph: Netflix

A Stranger Things experience

  • Things to do
  • City Life

A new Stranger Things immersive experience is headed to NYC in Spring 2022, bringing with it a new storyline that'll place visitors inside a parallel universe where they must unlock their secret powers to save Hawkins. The experience will take you through Stranger Things’ most iconic locations, including Scoops Ahoy, where you can get USS Butterscotch sundae, Hawkins Lab, the Palace Arcade—all while avoiding encounters with the Demogorgons in the Upside Down that'll come to life with "mind-blowing audiovisual effects." Across the 1980s-inspired space, which you can wander through on your own, there will be immersive photo ops, interactive fun, food and drinks from the show, and a one-of-a-kind Stranger Things bar.

 

Read more
Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure
Photograph: Courtesy Van Der Zee 1983

Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure

  • Art
  • Art

A new exhibition featuring 200 never-before-seen and rarely seen works by Jean-Michel Basquiat called “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” is set to open in early Spring 2022 at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea. The exhibition will feature a wide range of mediums including paintings, drawings, multimedia, ephemera and artifacts to provide larger context to the work of one of the world’s most famous artists. Alongside that theme of a greater intimacy, the exhibition was actually conceived by the artist’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who run The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat along with their stepmother Nora Fitzpatrick. You can find out more information on the sure-to-be-blockbuster exhibition on the show’s official site. The site also reveals that the show’s title comes from a 1987 painting completed by Basquiat called “King Pleasure,” the name of a bartender-turned-vocalist whose 1952 song “Moody’s Mood for Love” brought him a new level of fame.   The exhibition will be sponsored by Spotify and Phillips and presented in collaboration with the buzzy art exhibitors Superblue.

Read more
