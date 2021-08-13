From art exhibits to theatrical events, these experiences promise to transport you to new realities.

New Yorkers, as much as they love their city, want to be transported to another space and time — at least that's the trend museums, companies and artists are capitalizing on. Immersive exhibits, events and experiences are popping up all over NYC these days.

From "cocktail experiences" featuring beloved themes and stories with theatrics to trippy digital art taking over massive spaces, there's no shortage of ways to be immersed in a different reality.

With so many ways to be immersed, we decided it was high time to round up all the cool, immersive events, exhibits and experiences happening in NYC now and coming up soon so you won't miss the chance to experience something new and potentially mind-blowing.

