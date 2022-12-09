A trippy yurt garden just opened at The Standard East Village

Giant mushroom decorations, psychedelic Christmas trees and twinkling lights have taken over the yurt pop-up at The Standard hotel in the East Village this season.

You can now venture inside the colorful winter garden with a reservation to enjoy a meal in a yurt with your crew.

The Standard hopes these yurts will work some hypnotic magic of helping guests slow down amidst the hectic holiday season. Each yurt is intended to foster conversation and remind folks about the true joy of the holiday season: Spending time with family and friends.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Standard East Village

What's inside each yurt

While the garden itself is decorated with a '60s motif, each yurt offers a natural retreat inside. They're outfitted with lanterns, garlands, wreaths and fuzzy blankets for a cozy winter vibe—and a great photo backdrop. Don't worry about the cold; each yurt is heated.

Photograph: By Landon Nordeman / Courtesy of The Standard East Village

Here's how it works

Make a meal reservation for The Standard East Village's winter garden, and you'll be guaranteed a spot in a cozy yurt. Be sure to note the size of your party, as there are a few different sizes for yurts; the largest one can hold up to 10 people!

The menu costs $75/person and is served family-style, so you'll get to choose up to three appetizers and entrees. The minimum per person spend is $100, so that just means you've got an excuse to order a cocktail or two with your meal.

Yurts are open Monday through Friday for dinner from 4-7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday for dinner from 3-7:30 pm. They're also open for brunch on the weekends from 11-1:30pm.

Yurts will be up all winter, so there's plenty of time to check one out.

Photograph: By Landon Nordeman / Courtesy of The Standard East Village

What's on the menu?

The dinner menu is designed as a $75/person prix-fixe, shareable feast, with choices including Wagyu sliders, "Frito pie" and tableside s'mores. For brunch, the menu features eggs benedict, an orange blossom waffle and a burger.

Both menus offer several hot cocktails to keep you toasty in these cold winter months. You can order one for yourself of order a thermos to share with the table. Cocktails include Spiked Super Dark Hot Chocolate, Spiked Hot Cider, and the Hot Aperol.

Photograph: By Landon Nordeman / Courtesy of The Standard East Village

A special yurt experience for Christmas

For Christmas Day, The Standard is opening up a wider array of yurt timeslots for a special dinner with additional main course options, including beef Wellington. As of now, the Christmas option is sold out, but you can add your contact info to be notified if more spots open up.