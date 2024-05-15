The Vanderpump Cinematic Universe expanded earlier this spring when Vanderpump Villa—"a new subscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump's hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle"—premiered on Hulu last month. The Vanderpump Rules spinoff will have its finale on Monday, May 20, but you'll be able to keep the French-accented fun going with a two-day Vanderpump Villa pop-up at Maison Close in Soho.

On Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6, Chateau Rosabelle chef and Vanderpump Villa star Anthony Bar will collaborate with chef Geoffrey Lechantoux at the downtown French restaurant, to offer New Yorkers a taste of the French countryside (the Hulu series is filmed in Mazerolles-du-Razès, France) with an authentic menu inspired by the Bell Époque era.

"Our menu is designed to transport you back to the 19th and 20th century with flavors and dishes that evoke the elegance and sophistication of classic French cuisine," Bar posted on his Instagram about the event. "Expect exquisite food and a carefully curated wine list, all set in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It’s not just about the food; it’s about bringing people together to celebrate the art of French cooking. From the first bite to the final toast, you’ll be immersed in a world of rich flavors and exceptional service."

At the summery soiree, diners can enjoy the limited-edition five-course menu for $165 along with an optional wine pairing for $70. Guests will also have the opportunity to taste Maison Close’s new private label Côtes de Provence rosé from Château Saint Marc, a "fresh and balanced blush wine that pairs perfectly with the flavors of summer."

Space is limited, so if you want to "visit" the Vanderpump Villa via the Maison Close pop-up, move quick and shoot an email over to RSVP@maisoncloserestaurant.com to snag yourself a reservation to the French dinner series. It's a hell of a lot less pricey than plane tickets to the south of France!