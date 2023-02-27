New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vertical drop ride
Photograph: Shutterstock

A vertical drop ride might soon open in the middle of Times Square

It would be part of a new mixed-use building.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Just a few weeks after hearing about the possible development of a casino and a Ferris wheel on top of the United Nations building in midtown Manhattan, we're pretty stunned by a new real estate-adjacent piece of news regarding a newly proposed mixed-use tower project that will boast a number of vertical drop rides at 740 Eighth Avenue by 46th Street, smack-dab in the middle of Times Square.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New York Magazine (@nymag)

The proposal comes courtesy of Extell Development, who is hoping to erect a power drill-shaped skyscraper featuring, according to The Real Deal, "three primary exterior components: a base that will combine 825 hotel rooms and retail shopping; a smaller, bulky top section that will feature a restaurant and undisclosed VIP space and a thin stem in the middle that will offer a 260-foot indoor freefall tower drop between the two."

Also a possibility: three floors of observation decks overlooking this magnificent city of ours.

Talk about a revolutionary construction plan.

According to The Real Deal, the project has been ten years in the making—a time frame that has allowed for the almost complete re-design of Times Square as a whole. 

Although still a magnet for the sorts of tourists that have yet to grasp the importance of walking fast while in town, the neighborhood will soon be home to a beautiful new visitor's center with a viewing deck, a museum focusing on the history of Times Square and a massive indoor-outdoor stage extending over Seventh Avenue that is sure to entirely revamp the city's entertainment scene.

Whether the thrilling vertical drop ride will become a reality is yet to be seen, but mere talks about the possibility make one thing clear: Times Square is going through a re-birth.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!