A weed festival is happening in NYC on (when else?) 4/20

At MARY Fest, you'll get to sample new products and smoke in designated areas.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in NYC, a full festival about cannabis was inevitable. Next month, it’s happening.

The celebration is a marriage of clichés: the event is called MARY Fest—a reference to one of marijuana’s nicknames, Mary Jane—and it will take place on April 20, which is unofficial weed day.

“MARY Fest is the ultimate celebration of the cannabis lifestyle and NYC is the next cannabis capital,” said Adrian Farquharson, the event’s founder, in a statement. “I am excited to bring some of the most respected and innovative brands, as well as experts in the space to NYC for the first time at MARY Fest and provide an experience and space for consumers and the general public to meet their favorite brands and see what’s to come for the great state of New York.”

Not much is yet known about the event, although you can already buy tickets for it right here. General admission passes cost $50 but, for now, you can enjoy a $15 discount when using the code ROLLWITHUS. Keep in mind that you must be 21 or older to attend.

According to the press release, MARY Fest will take over a Brooklyn address (you’ll receive the exact destination after you register), where a curation of 30 vendors will show off “products innovating in the cannabis space today.”

In addition to sampling new products and smoking in designated areas, attendees will get to participate in how-to programs, including a class dedicated to growing marijuana plants at home.

What's more, Boston Beer Company will be joining the festivities, giving out free non-alcoholic beverages for all guests to enjoy. After all, the new event is cause for celebration.