Admire 100,000 lights and 100 animatronics at this holiday display just outside of NYC

Inside a nondescript red brick warehouse just outside of New York City, the staff of American Christmas bring holiday magic to life. They're known for creating the renowned displays at Macy's, the Cartier mansion, Radio City Music Hall, the Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens and more.

Now, they're opening their doors to the public for a holiday extravaganza featuring 100,000 lights, 100 captivating animatronics and figurines in nine uniquely themed areas. Given their holiday decor expertise, this larger-than-life display is going to dazzle. Tickets are on sale here.

This is the third year that American Christmas has hosted its public Holiday Lane event, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. Twice the size of last year's display, this iteration of Holiday Lane at American Christmas begins with a chance to write a note to Santa. Then, meet some reindeer, visit a land of sugar plum fairies, peek into the elves' quarters and explore the icy beauty of the Arctic.

Photograph: Courtesy of American Christmas

Finally, end the trip at an area called Santa's Take Off where Santa's sleigh gets ready for its journey around the world. Santa himself will even be there on select days.

"Visitors will be transported to a world of wonder and holiday enchantment in this immersive walk-through experience," event organizers say.

Photo opportunities abound throughout the all-ages experience. If the experience leaves you inspired to up your own holiday decor game, there's a two-story shop featuring glass Christmas trees, ceramic Santas and ornaments galore. The shop also sells collectable Christopher Radko ornaments.

Before American Christmas focused on holiday decor, it began more than 50 years ago by creating faux plantscapes for buildings in New York City. Eventually, the business evolved into its focus on seasonal decor, and now New Yorkers can get a peek at where the holiday magic happens.

Photograph: Courtesy of American Christmas

Holiday Lane at American Christmas is open Wednesday-Sunday each week through December 23. Find it at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon. Free parking is available in the front of the building, and the building is accessible via public transit as well.

Tickets range from $10-$20, and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit local charities, including The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy of Mt. Vernon, and Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon. Last year American Christmas donated a total of $81,213, equalling a $27,071 donation to each organization.

"Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with this year’s 'Holiday Lane at American Christmas' that is not only fun for all ages but also provides us with a great way to support our community through the donation of ticket sales to three important local organizations," American Christmas CEO Dan Casterella said in a press release.