Digital art and poetry will combine for a dive into Afrocentricity and Afrofuturism at this new immersive exhibit in Chelsea. "Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies" opens at ARTECHOUSE on March 22 and runs all summer.

The digital art exhibition promises a "vibrant reflection upon the past, present, and future of the Black experience." It's told through the perspective of London-based Afro-surrealist digital artist Vince Fraser alongside evocative poetry by ursula rucker.

RECOMMENDED: Incredible immersive experiences to do in NYC right now

Both artists worked to honor the legacy, struggles, and complexities of the Black experience in their work. Even the exhibition's title, "Aṣẹ" stems from a powerful mantra, affirmation, and philosophical belief held by the Yoruba people of West Africa, meaning "so will it be." (By the way, that's pronounced as AH-shay.)

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE Studios

Artist Vince Fraser, a London-based digital illustrator with two decades of experience, is known for pushing boundaries in film and motion. His work combines with that of Philadelphia-based poet Ursula Rucker, who has worked with The Roots and Louie Vega.

The centerpiece of the exhibition, called Vision of the Black Experience, takes visitors on a four-part journey through universal themes of resilience, cultural celebration, and the possibility of the future. Visuals showcase Fraser’s designs and Rucker’s poetry to focus reflect on “the current zeitgeist, the mystical realms of African culture that have profoundly influenced the global popular culture, and a vision of a hopeful future,” ARTECHOUSE officials explained. The piece ends with an exploration of AI tools in digital art, reflecting on the potential of digital innovation.

Along with seeing the powerful imagery, visitors will also hear rhythmic drums and poetry narration speaking to themes of empowerment, ancestry, and social justice.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE Studios

The experience takes place inside an old boiler room at Chelsea Market. In addition to the cinematic show, galleries along the perimeter add to the ambiance. For example, there's one called "Thousand Masks," which celebrates the diversity of culture found throughout Africa. Another, called "Afrikanism," incudes an interactive, futuristic African map that shifts and echoes below the visitors' feet with captivating reimaginations of the African continent.

Finally, don't miss The ARTECHOUSE XR Bar, which will serve signature drinks curated for the exhibition using traditional ingredients from Africa.

Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies continues our legacy of communicating culturally relevant themes while still pushing the boundaries between art and technology.

“Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies continues our legacy of communicating culturally relevant themes while still pushing the boundaries between art and technology,” ARTECHOUSE’s co-founder Sandro Kereselidze said in a press release. “This collaboration with Vince Fraser and Ursula Rucker is an important milestone in ARTECHOUSE’s efforts to amplify new artistic perspectives and voices and share technology-driven art experiences with diverse audiences across the nation.”

See "Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies" at ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 W 15th Street). It'll be on view daily starting on March 22. While tickets aren't on sale yet, they typically start around $32. There's a pay-what-you-may day on Sunday, April 21, from 10am-10pm. There's a sensory-friendly experience on Saturday, April 13 from 10am-11am. More daily events are expected to be announced on ARTECHOUSE's website.