Ai Weiwei's sprawling NYC public art exhibit closes this weekend

If you haven't had a chance to take in Ai Weiwei's massive public art project, "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors," you'd better hurry: It closes on Sunday.

Granted it won't be easy to take in the whole thing since the various installations making up "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors" cover all five boroughs, with major components in Washington Square Park, Central Park and Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

An interactive map with all of the locations can be found here, so plan your trip accordingly.

