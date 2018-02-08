  • News
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Ai Weiwei's sprawling NYC public art exhibit closes this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Howard Halle Posted: Thursday February 8 2018, 4:14pm

Ai Weiwei's sprawling NYC public art exhibit closes this weekend
Photograph: Jason Wyche

If you haven't had a chance to take in Ai Weiwei's massive public art project, "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors," you'd better hurry: It closes on Sunday.

 

Ai Weiwei, Gilded Cage, 2017
Photograph: Ai Weiwei Studio

Granted it won't be easy to take in the whole thing since the various installations making up "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors" cover all five boroughs, with major components in Washington Square Park, Central Park and Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

 

Ai Weiwei, Circle Fence, 2017
Photograph: Timothy Schenck

An interactive map with all of the locations can be found here, so plan your trip accordingly.

 

Ai Weiwei, Arch, 2017
Photograph: Jason Wyche

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Howard Halle

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest