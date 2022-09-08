All drinks cost only $5 at this new coffee shop in the East Village

Everyone's talking about Blank Street Coffee—but we'd like to turn your attention to Compilation Coffee at 102 St. Mark's Place in the East Village, between First Avenue and Avenue A.

Photograph: Courtesy of Compilation Coffee

The new destination by Noah Jashinski—a java pro whose resume includes stints at Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia and Joe's Coffee Pro Shop, among other local staples—is committed to selling every single one of its 12 oz. drinks for $5.

The spot is all about straightforwardness: each order is available in only one size, there are no espresso drinks on-premise and customers can choose from a total of ten different pour-over blends. Whether going for a hot or cold drink, pairing it with cow’s or oat milk, the price of your poison of choice will always remain the same. That’s a lot to say in today’s market, which is clearly defined by previously unheard-of levels of inflation.

What’s more, Compilation Coffee is very clearly devoted to the environment as well: every piece of packaging used is 100% organic and biodegradable. All cups and bags can also be thrown into industrial compost without a worry.

Photograph: Courtesy of Compilation Coffee

We’d be remiss not to also mention the business’ clear Instagram-ready vibe: the clean, bright and trendy space lends itself to the social media platform that Millennials rely on to find the next big thing. Add to it a colorful array of pour-over accessories and tote bags touting the store’s core values (“inclusion, transparency and service”) and you’ve got yourself a very 2022-like coffee shop.

New York is obviously home to some pretty awesome coffee shops, but we're always excited about new entries hoping to disrupt the system in a good way.