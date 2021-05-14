New York
Rockaway Beach
Photograph: David Rosenzweig

All New York beaches will open for Memorial Day Weekend

Coney Island and Rockaway beaches could even be at 100% capacity by the Fourth of July.

Shaye Weaver
New York could finally have a "normal summer" at beaches and pools, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that all New York beaches will open for Memorial Day Weekend and, if the positivity rate continues to drop, beaches and pools could be at 100% capacity by the Fourth of July.

Until then, beachgoers and pool swimmers will need to social distance, which limits the number of people at each place.

"We need to get ready for a great summer," he said during his press conference. "The weather is turning. The winter is over. We need to get on with life and we want to have a great summer. Statewide, on Memorial Day, beaches and pools open with six feet social distancing. Our goal is by the Fourth of July to go to 100% capacity, all beaches, all pools."

New York's positivity rate is hovering just above 1%, which is the lowest it's been since October 17 and has been continuously falling for 37 days in a row, according to health officials.

"So if the numbers keep going the way they’re going we are going to be able to do that. So we would actually be able to have a normal summer finally in beaches and pools," Cuomo added.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced back in April that NYC beaches would be open for Memorial Day and that 48 public pools would open on June 26, but it was only this week that Cuomo said they'd be open to full capacity.

We don't know about you, but we're ready to get some sun and sand between our toes.

