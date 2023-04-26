All NYC subway stations are now getting OMNY vending machines

The death knell of the NYC MetroCard has been ringing for years now, with the announcement back in January 2021 that OMNY’s contactless payment system will replace the old-school subway cards by 2023. Well, 2023 is here and it looks like the big switch-over is officially happening, what with news of OMNY vending machines coming to a subway station near you.

By September, OMNY vending machines will be installed by the MTA at every subway station in New York City—yes, all 472 of them—which will give passengers the ability to buy and reload OMNY fare. (For the analog-minded, the OMNY system presently allows riders to “tap to pay” on techy OMNY readers via their smart devices (iPhones, Fitbits, what have you), contactless bank cards or a physical OMNY card purchased at a retail shop.)

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about using OMNY, the MetroCard replacement

Along with the subway vending machines, the transit agency is also planning to install OMNY readers on the turnstiles for the Roosevelt Island Tramway and the JFK AirTrain by Thanksgiving 2023. Whether commuter trains like the Long Island Railroad and MetroNorth will soon accept OMNY payment is still to be seen.

But, despite the high-tech changeover, you don't have to mourn the loss of the MetroCard just yet. For the time being, you can still take a spirited ride on the subway with a simple swipe of that iconic yellow-and-blue card. Plans to fully phase out MetroCards, as well as their respective card-vending kiosks, by 2024 have been walked back by MTA officials, who reportedly noted in a Monday, April 24 agency meeting that a complete switchover to the OMNY system was indefinitely postponed, per The New York Post.

Since launching in May 2019, the OMNY public rollout has been a beleaguered one, plagued by continued delays and rising costs, the latter of which has grown to $772 million, well up from the $645 million in place when the agency's deal was approved back in 2017.

As for now, we're holding tight to our MetroCard. After all, we still think it's the greatest thing that's ever happened to NYC.