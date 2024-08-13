Alyssa Milano to take over as Roxie in 'Chicago' this September

Chicago, now the longest running show playing on Broadway, continues to bet big on pop culture-affiliated casting choices: Alyssa Milano, the instantly recognizable Charmed and Who's the Boss star, will officially make her Broadway debut this fall when taking over the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic production. Milano will play an eight-week limited engagement from September 16 through November 10.

“I could not be more excited to be getting back to my roots in musical theater,” Milano said in an official statement. “When I was 8 and first joined the national touring company for Annie, I never could have imagined the 40+ year career ahead of me. To finally be making my Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago and to stand on the shoulders of such honorable lineage is all that a little girl who loved to sing and dance and make people smile could have ever dreamt of. I can’t wait to hit the stage.”

Other stars not directly related to Broadway have played Hart in recent times, including reality TV stars Ariana Madix, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, Pamela Anderson and Ashlee Simpson.

For the uninitiated, Chicago's Roxie is a housewife and dancer that murders her lover after the threatens to kills her. To avoid jailtime, she hires a criminal lawyer that is wont to create shocking headlines to help her client.

Although the musical originally premiered in 1975, its 1996 production is the stuff of records these days, effectively the second longest-running show ever to be on Broadway after The Phantom of the Opera, which closed last year.