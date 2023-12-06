New York
Ariana Madix
Photograph: Kelly Puleio

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix set to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalist is heading to New York.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Following a pretty awful cheating scandal and a celebrated run on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, Ariana Madix of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules is heading to New York, set to make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago

According to Playbill, the reality TV star and Dancing with the Stars finalist will take on the role of Roxie Hart starting January 29, 2024 through March 24 at the Ambassador Theatre at 219 West 49th Street near Broadway.

This isn't the first time that the celebrated revival has tapped an at-first-glance unlikely star to play the part of Hart. The effort, in fact, seems to constantly be paying off. 

Erika Jayne, one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also a Bravo show, famously starred in the production for a few nights in early 2020 before the pandemic forced the entire industry to shut down indefinitely. The performances she was able to be a part of were lauded by the press.

A couple of years later, in 2022, Pamela Anderson joined the cast of the show for an eight-week run that critics and fans of the actress both deemed to be stellar.

Clearly, there's something about Roxie Hart that translates, especially when the character is played by a non-Broadway-adjacent personality that is known to the general public (or, at the very least, the pop culture obsessed portion of the population that pays attention to Broadway shows).

Here's to hoping that Madix's eight-week limited engagement will be as successful as her predecessors'.

