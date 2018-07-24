Amazon continues its world domination by offering Whole Foods deliveries in NYC

Shopping at Whole Foods in the city can be a pain. The lines at the grocery store are long, you can never find what you're actually looking for and then you have to lug everything back to your fourth-floor walk-up apartment.

But starting today, Amazon Prime users in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn (and parts of Long Island) can get same-day delivery via Amazon's Prime Now page. Customers can choose from thousands of in-store items like fresh produce, baked goods, meat, seafood and "everyday staples" to be delivered to their apartments in under an hour. Non-food options in the service include flowers and certain types of alcohol. And because we work such crazy and bizarre hours here in New York, the operating times are pretty flexible, delivering as early as 8am, and as late as 10pm.

And Gothamites that aren't stationed in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn shouldn't worry too much, as the website's reps say the number of neighborhoods with access to the service will expand throughout the year, although there are no concrete details yet.

For Whole Foods, this is yet another push from the grocery giant to become more accessible to New Yorkers. Earlier this year, a smaller and cheaper Whole Foods opened in Brooklyn, complete with a "pizza phone," cookie bar and beer-pairing kiosk.

Amazon is launching this NYC phase in conjunction with three cities in Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach. It's the latest in the website's expansion into the city, including opening the Amazon bookstore last year, moving into a brand-new office in Hudson Yards and its recent Prime Day concerts with Ariana Grande and Alessia Cara.

It's Amazon's world and we're all just living in it.