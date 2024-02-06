New York
AMC Theaters
Photograph: Shutterstock

AMC movie theaters are offering $5 tickets during Black History Month

Here are the movies you can watch at a deep discount.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
To celebrate Black History Month this February, AMC Theatres are selling $5 tickets to four different films that feature Black filmmakers, writers and actors. 

All throughout February, 175 AMC locations around the country will be playing a curated list of films—expect two daily showings a week—celebrating Black culture.

RECOMMENDED: The best Black History Month events in NYC

Here is the complete roster of highlighted productions:

Week of February 2: The Equalizer 3
Week of February 9: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Week of February 22: Soul

In addition to the above-mentioned screenings, the theaters will be playing The Color Purple all month long (it’s a new release!). Five-dollar tickets for those showings will be available the week of February 16. 

These nine AMC theaters in New York are participating in the promotion:

AMC 34th Street 14
AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13
AMC Crystal Run 16
AMC Empire 25
AMC Kips Bay 15
AMC Lincoln Square 13
AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
AMC Palisades 21
AMC Stony Brook 17

Check out the company's official website for more details about their offerings right here

Speaking of Black History Month: the city plays host to a ton of amazing events in celebration of the occurrence. Here is a our list, which includes special festivals, unique exhibits and more. 

