To celebrate Black History Month this February, AMC Theatres are selling $5 tickets to four different films that feature Black filmmakers, writers and actors.
All throughout February, 175 AMC locations around the country will be playing a curated list of films—expect two daily showings a week—celebrating Black culture.
RECOMMENDED: The best Black History Month events in NYC
Here is the complete roster of highlighted productions:
Week of February 2: The Equalizer 3
Week of February 9: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Week of February 22: Soul
In addition to the above-mentioned screenings, the theaters will be playing The Color Purple all month long (it’s a new release!). Five-dollar tickets for those showings will be available the week of February 16.
These nine AMC theaters in New York are participating in the promotion:
AMC 34th Street 14
AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13
AMC Crystal Run 16
AMC Empire 25
AMC Kips Bay 15
AMC Lincoln Square 13
AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9
AMC Palisades 21
AMC Stony Brook 17
Check out the company's official website for more details about their offerings right here.
Speaking of Black History Month: the city plays host to a ton of amazing events in celebration of the occurrence. Here is a our list, which includes special festivals, unique exhibits and more.