Here are the movies you can watch at a deep discount.

To celebrate Black History Month this February, AMC Theatres are selling $5 tickets to four different films that feature Black filmmakers, writers and actors.

All throughout February, 175 AMC locations around the country will be playing a curated list of films—expect two daily showings a week—celebrating Black culture.

Here is the complete roster of highlighted productions:

Week of February 2: The Equalizer 3

Week of February 9: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Week of February 22: Soul

In addition to the above-mentioned screenings, the theaters will be playing The Color Purple all month long (it’s a new release!). Five-dollar tickets for those showings will be available the week of February 16.

These nine AMC theaters in New York are participating in the promotion:

AMC 34th Street 14

AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13

AMC Crystal Run 16

AMC Empire 25

AMC Kips Bay 15

AMC Lincoln Square 13

AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9

AMC Palisades 21

AMC Stony Brook 17

Check out the company's official website for more details about their offerings right here.

